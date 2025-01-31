FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC
January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC of the Saudi Pro League pending the transfer of Sali's International Transfer Certificate. The loan will run through July 2025. Sali will not occupy a U22 Initiative Player roster spot while on loan.
In 2024, Sali was a key player for FC Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, North Texas SC, making 25 regular-season appearances, scoring eight goals, and recording six assists. Sali helped North Texas SC win the MLS NEXT Pro Cup on Nov. 9, 2024, defeating Philadelphia Union II at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. He made his FC Dallas senior-team debut in Leagues Cup against LIGA MX side FC Juárez on July 31, 2024.
Sali signed with FC Dallas in December 2023 after spending two years with FCV Farul Constanța. During his time with the Romanian club, he made 56 appearances, scoring four goals and registering two assists across all competitions. Before joining Farul Constanța (then Viitorul Constanța), Sali spent the 2015-16 season with Barça Escola Barcelona, having been discovered at a Barça Academy camp in Toronto, Canada, in the winter of 2014 at the age of eight. Shortly after, he joined the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy, founded by Gheorghe Hagi.
The Romanian midfielder was recently called into the Romania U20 men's national team in November 2024. Sali made history as the youngest player to debut for the Romania national team, appearing in a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 15 years, 8 months, and 22 days.
Sali has also represented Romania's U19 team in the UEFA Euro U19 Championship qualifiers against Finland, San Marino, and the Czech Republic.
