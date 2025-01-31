Colorado Rapids to Host Weeklong Season Kickoff Pop-Up, Presented by UCHealth

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids are set to kick off the 2025 season with a weeklong pop-up presented by UCHealth. The takeover of The Banshee House events space in the RiNo Arts District will take place from Feb. 14-22.

"We're thrilled to kick off the season with this special event at The Banshee House, bringing fans, players, and coaches together in the heart of Denver," said Caitlin Kinser, Colorado Rapids VP, Community Impact, Events & Entertainment. "It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate, connect, and enjoy a week full of exciting activities, giveaways, and street soccer as we gear up for an incredible season ahead."

The pop-up, which is open to the public, will feature the launch of the club's new community kit and capsule collection available for purchase. Fans who attend will receive free name and number customization of the new kit, courtesy of UCHealth.

Throughout the week, Rapids players and coaches will make appearances at the pop-up, with public appearances announced via the Rapids' social channels.

The hours of operation for the retail space and bar will vary each day, please check ColoradoRapids.com/BansheeHouse for the most up-to-date schedule and event calendar.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Rapids will host street soccer activations in front of the retail space including a 4v4 futsal tournament and pickup games. Full programming details will be announced closer to the event.

During the weeklong celebration, the Rapids will face LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Fans are encouraged to attend the match, celebrating the club's return to the prestigious competition. Tickets are available now at ColoradoRapids.com/tickets.

