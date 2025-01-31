Inter Miami CF Transfers Facundo Farías to Argentine Side Estudiantes de La Plata
January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today the permanent transfer of attacker Facundo Farías to Argentine First Division side Club Estudiantes de La Plata.
Farias signed for Inter Miami in July 2023 halfway through the campaign. The versatile attacker went on to make 13 appearances across all competitions in 2023, contributing three goals and two assists. Notably, he was part of the squad as Inter Miami claimed the historic first title in Club history by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Most recently, Farias suffered a season-ending injury in January 2024 during one of the Club's preparation matches during its 2024 preseason tour.
The Club would like to thank Facundo for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wish him well in the future.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF transfer attacker Facundo Farias to Argentine First Division side Club Estudiantes de La Plata.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Facundo Farías to Argentine Side Estudiantes de La Plata - Inter Miami CF
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Match Ball Unveiled by adidas - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Dominate in Final Preseason Match in Mexico, Top Club Atlético La Paz, 3-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Hire Luchi Gonzalez as Academy Director - San Jose Earthquakes
- Austin FC Signs Guilherme Biro to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- Sounders FC Earns 5-3 Win over Aalborg BK in Second Preseason Friendly of 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue to Find Answers in Second Scrimmage of Preseason, But Feeling Behind in Terms of Collective Progress - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC - FC Dallas
- Timbers Sign Defender Ian Smith - Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids to Host Weeklong Season Kickoff Pop-Up, Presented by UCHealth - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: U-17 Head Coach Christopher Nurse Selected for Elite Formation Coaching License Program - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Paraguayan Defender Gilberto Flores as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Streaming Two Preseason Matches - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Facundo Farías to Argentine Side Estudiantes de La Plata
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Match Ball Unveiled by adidas
- Academy Update: U-17 Head Coach Christopher Nurse Selected for Elite Formation Coaching License Program
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Universitario in Penalties in a Packed Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru