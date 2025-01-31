Inter Miami CF Transfers Facundo Farías to Argentine Side Estudiantes de La Plata

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today the permanent transfer of attacker Facundo Farías to Argentine First Division side Club Estudiantes de La Plata.

Farias signed for Inter Miami in July 2023 halfway through the campaign. The versatile attacker went on to make 13 appearances across all competitions in 2023, contributing three goals and two assists. Notably, he was part of the squad as Inter Miami claimed the historic first title in Club history by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Most recently, Farias suffered a season-ending injury in January 2024 during one of the Club's preparation matches during its 2024 preseason tour.

The Club would like to thank Facundo for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wish him well in the future.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF transfer attacker Facundo Farias to Argentine First Division side Club Estudiantes de La Plata.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.