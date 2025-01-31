Austin FC Signs Guilherme Biro to Contract Extension

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with defender Guilherme Biro. Biro signs with the Verde & Black for one (1) additional year through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

"After spending a year with Austin FC, it is clear to me that this is where I want to be," said Biro. "I'm excited to extend my contract and to keep giving my all for this amazing city and fanbase."

Biro, 24, initially arrived in Austin from Mirassol in his native Brazil prior to the start of the 2024 season. During his first season in MLS, Biro made 32 league appearances for the Verde & Black, scoring three (3) goals including a spectacular equalizer from outside the box in a 4-3 comeback win at home over San Jose. He also ranked second on the team in successful tackles per 90 minutes (1.2).

"Guilherme had a very good season in 2024, and most importantly he demonstrated a strong commitment to our city, Club, and fans," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is entering into the prime years of his career, and we are happy to have him committed here for the foreseeable future."

Biro will continue to occupy Senior and International designations on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with defender Guilherme Biro. Biro signs with Austin for an additional guaranteed year through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

