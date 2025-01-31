Austin FC Signs Guilherme Biro to Contract Extension
January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with defender Guilherme Biro. Biro signs with the Verde & Black for one (1) additional year through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.
"After spending a year with Austin FC, it is clear to me that this is where I want to be," said Biro. "I'm excited to extend my contract and to keep giving my all for this amazing city and fanbase."
Biro, 24, initially arrived in Austin from Mirassol in his native Brazil prior to the start of the 2024 season. During his first season in MLS, Biro made 32 league appearances for the Verde & Black, scoring three (3) goals including a spectacular equalizer from outside the box in a 4-3 comeback win at home over San Jose. He also ranked second on the team in successful tackles per 90 minutes (1.2).
"Guilherme had a very good season in 2024, and most importantly he demonstrated a strong commitment to our city, Club, and fans," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is entering into the prime years of his career, and we are happy to have him committed here for the foreseeable future."
Biro will continue to occupy Senior and International designations on the Austin FC roster.
Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with defender Guilherme Biro. Biro signs with Austin for an additional guaranteed year through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Facundo Farías to Argentine Side Estudiantes de La Plata - Inter Miami CF
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Match Ball Unveiled by adidas - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Dominate in Final Preseason Match in Mexico, Top Club Atlético La Paz, 3-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Hire Luchi Gonzalez as Academy Director - San Jose Earthquakes
- Austin FC Signs Guilherme Biro to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- Sounders FC Earns 5-3 Win over Aalborg BK in Second Preseason Friendly of 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue to Find Answers in Second Scrimmage of Preseason, But Feeling Behind in Terms of Collective Progress - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC - FC Dallas
- Timbers Sign Defender Ian Smith - Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids to Host Weeklong Season Kickoff Pop-Up, Presented by UCHealth - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: U-17 Head Coach Christopher Nurse Selected for Elite Formation Coaching License Program - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Paraguayan Defender Gilberto Flores as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Streaming Two Preseason Matches - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Austin FC Signs Guilherme Biro to Contract Extension
- Myrto Uzuni Signs as Designated Player; Proven Goalscorer Joins Austin FC on a New Club-Record Transfer Agreement
- žan Kolmanič Signs with Austin FC for an Additional Guaranteed Year
- Besard Sabovic Signs with Austin FC on a Free Transfer
- Austin FC Transfers Sebastián Driussi to River Plate