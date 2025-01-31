Academy Update: U-17 Head Coach Christopher Nurse Selected for Elite Formation Coaching License Program

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is committed to creating and facilitating world-class opportunities, embodying its Freedom to Dream mantra for both players and coaches alike. In its relatively short history, the Club has consistently fostered growth at all levels, and the latest example is Academy U-17 head coach Christopher Nurse earning a spot in the prestigious Elite Formation Coaching License program. Nurse is one of just 24 coaches across Major League Soccer selected to participate in this elite development initiative.

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced the Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL) class of 2026, a skilled cohort of 24 coaches who are set to begin one of the most highly regarded and rigorous soccer coaching courses in the world. The EFCL program, which is in partnership with the French Football Federation (FFF), has directly impacted the MLS Player Pathway through the development of numerous MLS head coaches, MLS NEXT Pro coaches, chief soccer officers, MLS NEXT academy coaches, and more since its inaugural class in 2013.

"I am honored to be accepted into the Elite Formation Coaches License (EFCL) Course, Class of 2026. This is an incredible opportunity to further enhance and expand my knowledge as an educator, with the ultimate goal of continuing to positively impact the players that I work with. I believe this course will unlock new dimensions of capabilities. " said Nurse "I look forward to learning, growing and contributing to the continued success of Inter Miami CF. "

The EFCL program will run a total of seven weeks over an 18-month period from February 2025 to August 2026. The program will begin and end at the famed INF Clairefontaine outside of Paris, with the first sessions beginning on February 4. The first week will include expert teaching sessions, group work, and training observations before the coaches depart to participate in club immersions from February 11-18. Coaches will then spend a week observing and learning from some of the top European clubs: Arsenal (England), FC Barcelona (Spain), Deportivo Alavés (Spain), Le Havre AC (France), CA Osasuna (Spain), Paris FC (France), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Toulouse FC (France), and Villarreal CF (Spain).

"The sixth edition of the Elite Formation Coaching License program is a testament to MLS' commitment to developing the best coaches in the world through our partnership with the French Football Federation," said Fred Lipka, MLS Vice President of Player and Youth Development. "With this class, we are proud to continue to expand the reach and impact of the program to several MLS NEXT Elite Academy coaches. This is a landmark step in EFCL's history, and we look forward to each coach's work over the next 18 months."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.