Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has transferred midfielder Stuart Armstrong to English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

"Stuart was presented with an opportunity to return to England with the goal of playing again in the Premier League," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We are thankful to Stuart, respected his decision, and wish him and his family all the best.

"We have a talented group preparing for the new season and everyone at the club believes in the objectives we set at the start of the year. We are continuing to pursue new additions and this move opens up additional possibilities to use either of the league's roster construction models, and we will use this opportunity to decide how to get the best from all available options."

Armstrong, 32, made a total of 10 MLS appearances for Whitecaps FC, including the MLS Cup Playoffs. In that time, the Scotsman scored two goals and recorded two assists. Additionally, Armstrong came on as a substitute in the final as the 'Caps won a third straight TELUS Canadian Championship.

"Although I was only in Vancouver for a short time, I am extremely grateful for the kindness I received from the club and the fans," added Armstrong. "I am also so thankful to have been a part of one of the best groups of people I have ever met. I will of course miss the beautiful city, but more importantly I will miss the people in it. I will continue to support the team from afar and wish them nothing but success for the future."

Sheffield Wednesday are currently three points outside of the promotion playoffs and are managed by Danny Röhl, who previously coached Armstrong at Southampton FC.

Whitecaps FC kick off their 2025 campaign in the Concacaf Champions Cup, playing in Costa Rica against Deportiva Saprissa on February 20. The 'Caps will then open the MLS season at Portland Timbers on February 23, host the second leg versus Saprissa at BC Place on February 27, and play their MLS home opener presented by TELUS against LA Galaxy at BC Place on March 2.

TRANSACTION:  On January 31, 2025, Whitecaps FC transfer midfielder Stuart Armstrong to English side Sheffield United.

