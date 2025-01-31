Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday
January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has transferred midfielder Stuart Armstrong to English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.
"Stuart was presented with an opportunity to return to England with the goal of playing again in the Premier League," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We are thankful to Stuart, respected his decision, and wish him and his family all the best.
"We have a talented group preparing for the new season and everyone at the club believes in the objectives we set at the start of the year. We are continuing to pursue new additions and this move opens up additional possibilities to use either of the league's roster construction models, and we will use this opportunity to decide how to get the best from all available options."
Armstrong, 32, made a total of 10 MLS appearances for Whitecaps FC, including the MLS Cup Playoffs. In that time, the Scotsman scored two goals and recorded two assists. Additionally, Armstrong came on as a substitute in the final as the 'Caps won a third straight TELUS Canadian Championship.
"Although I was only in Vancouver for a short time, I am extremely grateful for the kindness I received from the club and the fans," added Armstrong. "I am also so thankful to have been a part of one of the best groups of people I have ever met. I will of course miss the beautiful city, but more importantly I will miss the people in it. I will continue to support the team from afar and wish them nothing but success for the future."
Sheffield Wednesday are currently three points outside of the promotion playoffs and are managed by Danny Röhl, who previously coached Armstrong at Southampton FC.
Whitecaps FC kick off their 2025 campaign in the Concacaf Champions Cup, playing in Costa Rica against Deportiva Saprissa on February 20. The 'Caps will then open the MLS season at Portland Timbers on February 23, host the second leg versus Saprissa at BC Place on February 27, and play their MLS home opener presented by TELUS against LA Galaxy at BC Place on March 2.
For the latest information, follow @WhitecapsFC on social media and stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com.
TRANSACTION: On January 31, 2025, Whitecaps FC transfer midfielder Stuart Armstrong to English side Sheffield United.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Facundo Farías to Argentine Side Estudiantes de La Plata - Inter Miami CF
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Match Ball Unveiled by adidas - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Dominate in Final Preseason Match in Mexico, Top Club Atlético La Paz, 3-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Hire Luchi Gonzalez as Academy Director - San Jose Earthquakes
- Austin FC Signs Guilherme Biro to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- Sounders FC Earns 5-3 Win over Aalborg BK in Second Preseason Friendly of 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue to Find Answers in Second Scrimmage of Preseason, But Feeling Behind in Terms of Collective Progress - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC - FC Dallas
- Timbers Sign Defender Ian Smith - Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids to Host Weeklong Season Kickoff Pop-Up, Presented by UCHealth - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: U-17 Head Coach Christopher Nurse Selected for Elite Formation Coaching License Program - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Paraguayan Defender Gilberto Flores as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Streaming Two Preseason Matches - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Jayden Nelson from Norwegian Side Rosenborg
- Whitecaps FC Set to Play Four Friendlies, Confirm Roster for Marbella Preseason Camp
- Whitecaps FC Appoint Jesper Sørensen as New Head Coach
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Forward Déiber Caicedo to Colombian Side Junior FC