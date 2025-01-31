Sounders FC Earns 5-3 Win over Aalborg BK in Second Preseason Friendly of 2025

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC vs. Aalborg BK

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC vs. Aalborg BK(Seattle Sounders FC)

MARBELLA, SPAIN - Sounders FC played its second friendly of the 2025 preseason on Friday in Spain, earning a 5-3 win over Danish side Aalborg BK at the Marbella Football Center. In a match that consisted of three 45-minute periods and two different lineups for the Rave Green, the club saw goals from Pedro de la Vega, Albert Rusnák, Snyder Brunell, Jesús Ferreira and Obed Vargas, as the Rave Green improve to 2-0-0 in preseason action.

The first 45-minute period saw balanced action between both sides. Aalborg got on the board first in the 30th minute after a scuffle in the box led to a goal by Mathias Jørgensen. Seattle answered in the 42nd minute when Jordan Morris got in behind on the right flank and laid off a pass for de la Vega, who converted the easy tap in. It was the midfielder's second goal of preseason to go along with one assist.

Rusnák scored quickly in the second period, receiving a ball from João Paulo before taking a touch and firing a low shot across the face of goal and inside the far post in the 54th minute. After swapping their lineups midway through the second 45-minute stint, Seattle scored in the 77th minute following a turnover when Ferreira found a wide open Brunell for an easy finish. Ferreira then added his first goal of the preseason in the 103rd minute, with an assist from Cristian Roldan. After Aalborg added two late goals in the final period, Vargas scored a fifth for Seattle in the 134th minute.

Sounders FC enters its final week of camp in Marbella, with two more friendlies scheduled against IFK Norrkøping and Hammarby IF on Wednesday, February 5 (7:00 a.m. PT and 10:30 a.m. PT, respectively). The club then returns to the Pacific Northwest for its last week of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on Wednesday, February 12 (10:30 a.m. PT) at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse. Seattle kicks off the 2025 campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup action at Antigua FC on February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT), then begins the 2025 MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY VS. AALBORG BK

Seattle Sounders FC 5 - Aalborg BK 3

Friday, January 31, 2025

Venue: Marbella Football Center

Weather: 65 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

ABK - Mathias Jøgensen 30'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Jordan Morris) 42'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (João Paulo) 54'

SEA - Snyder Brunell (Jesús Ferreria) 77'

SEA - Jesús Ferreira 103' (Cristian Roldan)

ABK - Jubril Adedeji 122'

ABK - Nick Helenius 131'

SEA - Obed Vargas 134'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

Sounders FC Lineup (First Group) - Stefan Frei (Andrew Thomas 46'), Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Pedro de la Vega, Albert Rusnák, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Leo Burney, Travian Sousa, Ryan Baer^, Sebastian Gomez+, Danny Musovski, Osaze De Rosario+

Sounders FC Lineup (Second Group) - Andrew Thomas (Jacob Castro 91'), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi+, Josh Atencio, Stuart Hawkins, Jonathan Bell, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Georgi Minoungou, Snyder Brunell+, Reed Baker-Whiting (Cody Baker 93'), Jesús Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario+ 103')

Substitutes note used: Leo Burney, Travian Sousa, Ryan Baer^, Sebastian Gomez+, Danny Musovski

+ Tacoma Defiance player

^ Unsigned SuperDraft selection

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.