FC Cincinnati Acquire Paraguayan Defender Gilberto Flores as U22 Initiative Player

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have acquired center back Gilberto Flores from Club Libertad Asunción of the Paraguayan Primera División via transfer, the club announced today. Flores, 21, joins the Orange and Blue as a U22 Initiative Player and signs a contract through the 2027 season, with options for 2028 and 2029.

Flores has made over 40 professional first-division appearances in Paraguay. He spent 2024 on loan with Club Sportivo Trinidense in the Primera División, where he made 29 starts in 32 appearances.

"We're excited to add Gilberto to the group," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a talented player who has strong defensive instincts, a desire to compete, and an eagerness to improve. He will be a great fit to the team as a player and a person and we look forward to him joining FC Cincinnati."

Flores started all four matches for Trinidense in qualifying stages for the prestigious 2024 Copa Libertadores. He scored his first professional goal in the competition against Chilean side Colo-Colo in March.

Flores was part of the Libertad squad which won three of four Primera División titles between the 2022 and 2023 Apertura and Clausura seasons.

At the international level, Flores has made 30 youth appearances for Paraguay. He appeared in all four matches for La Albirroja at the 2024 Summer Olympics as Paraguay advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition. He started in six of seven matches for the U23 Paraguay National Team in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament to qualify for last summer's Olympic Games.

Flores is the first Paraguayan player to sign with FC Cincinnati. Visit MLSSoccer.com for more information on U22 Player Initiative Signings.

GILBERTO FLORES

Position: Defender

Height: 6' 0"

Birthdate: April 1, 2023 (21)

Birthplace: Asunción, Paraguay

Nationality: Paraguayan

How Acquired: Via transfer from Club Libertad Asunción of the Paraguayan Primera División as a U22 Initiative Player.

