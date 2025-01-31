FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Match Ball Unveiled by adidas

FIFA has announced adidas as the Official Supplier of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ in truly eye-catching fashion, with the long-standing FIFA partner unveiling the tournament's Official Match Ball, which features an iconic design and cutting-edge technology. Inter Miami CF is set to compete in the 32-team global competition, with the Club featuring in group A of for inaugural edition of the new-look tournament alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC.

The ball's design pays homage to the host nation, the United States, incorporating bold graphics and emblems that celebrate and reflect the country's heritage. Set against a pearlescent background, the match ball showcases striking jagged-edged block patterns and deconstructed stars and stripes in red, white and blue in a nod to the nation's flag.

The Official Match Ball is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy thanks to PRECISIONSHELL - a 20-piece panel shape with strategically placed debossed grooves on the ball's outer shell. Another performance benefit is to be found under the surface in the form of CTR-CORE technology, which is designed to enhance accuracy and consistency in flight and helps to retain maximum shape and air retention with a view to supporting fast, precise play.

In addition, the integrated connected ball technology sends inertial measurement unit data to the video-assistant-referee system at a rate of 500 times per second in real time. When combined with player position data and the application of artificial intelligence, the technology helps video match officials to make faster offside decisions and can also aid them in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in reduced delays in resolving specific incidents, e.g. possible handball offences.

As well as supplying the Official Match Ball, adidas is set to provide uniforms for match officials, volunteers and FIFA staff across the tournament, with the garments reflecting the sports manufacturer's commitment to quality and sustainability, offering high-performance apparel for those at the heart of the event.

Fans can find the full low-down on FIFA's new flagship club tournament, including details of the qualified teams, groups, competition format, stadiums and tickets, as well as the match schedule, at FIFA.com. An exciting journey awaits the participating teams and their fans in the United States when the action gets under way in Miami on Saturday, 14 June, while all 63 matches will be live-streamed for free worldwide on DAZN.com.

