New England Revolution Streaming Two Preseason Matches
January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. and FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Two upcoming New England Revolution preseason matches will be streamed live as the team prepares for the 2025 Major League Soccer season set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC. Both matches will be available to watch online at Revolutionsoccer.net.
Fans will be able to stream the Revolution's preseason friendly against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Feb. 8 (1:00 p.m. ET) from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The following week, the Revolution will stream the team's final preseason match against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, with Brad Feldman in the booth providing play-by-play commentary. The preseason finale in Foxborough will be open for Revolution Season Members to attend, giving supporters their first in-person look at New England's refreshed roster one week before the regular season opener in Nashville.
Revolution Season Members can claim their complimentary tickets (general admission) to the Feb.15 match in Account Manager. To learn more about becoming a Season Member, visit Revolutionsoccer.net/memberships.
