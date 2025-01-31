Timbers Sign Defender Ian Smith

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed defender Ian Smith, the club announced today. A first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in the MLS SuperDraft 2025 for the Timbers, Smith is set to join the Timbers through the 2025 season with three club option years through 2028.

"Ian is a player we targeted prior to the MLS SuperDraft with the belief that he had the ability and potential to compete at a first team level immediately," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "We've been impressed with him throughout our preseason, and his performance warrants this opportunity at an MLS level. This is an exciting moment for Ian as he signs his first professional contract, and we look forward to seeing his progression as a Portland Timbers player."

Smith, 22, returns to Portland after spending the 2024 summer training with Timbers2. During his time at the University of Denver, the defender started in all 61 appearances during his four-year collegiate career (2021-24), tallying six goals and 21 assists for the Pioneers. A captain during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Smith helped Denver to the 2024 College Cup last season for the first time since 2016, registering two goals and 10 assists in 21 appearances. His 10 assists ranked seventh most in the country last year and third-most in Denver's history. The Littleton, Colo., native ranked 57th in the 2024 Top Drawer Soccer's Midseason Top 100 list and was a two-time Summit League First Team selection (2023, 2024) for the Pioneers.

"Ian came to preseason because we knew we wanted to see him with the first team. He has been outstanding and adds great qualities to our roster. We had no hesitation in giving him a first-team deal - it is incredibly deserved," said Head Coach Phil Neville.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign defender Ian Smith to a one-year contract with three club option years through 2028.

Ian Smith

Full name: Ian Smith

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Date of Birth: 07/16/2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Littleton, Colorado

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: University of Denver (College)

Portland Timbers 2025 Roster

*as of Jan. 31

Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (9): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (6): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Evander, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (5): Antony, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez

