New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven
January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announce that it has loaned forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee (OH) Leuven of the Belgian Pro League through June 30, 2025.
The Serbian forward arrived ahead of the 2024 season and made 17 appearances and scored a goal across all competitions for New York City. The forward played a role in the club's Leagues Cup quarterfinal run where he contributed with his first goal with the club and scored in the shootout against Mexican side F.C. Queretaro at Yankee Stadium.
"We know Jovan is a super talented player with vast European experience, we are all disappointed with his lack of playing time but know the level he is capable of reaching," said Sporting Director David Lee. "At this moment we believe that allowing Jovan to be exposed to play a key part in a competitive environment in Belgium's top division will help further his development. We look forward to following Jovan in Belgium the rest of the season and wish him all the best."
Mijatovic returns to Europe where prior to New York City the forward had amassed 95 professional career appearances most recently with Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, in addition to UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience.
"I would like to thank everyone at New York City for welcoming me to the club last season. Although we didn't have the season I would have wanted, I am excited at the opportunity to return to Europe and continue to work on my craft," said forward Jovan Mijatović. "I would like to thank the coaches, staff and my teammates; I wish them all the best as they start the new season."
On the international stage, Mijatović was called up by Serbia's U-21 while with New York City. The forward made four appearances and provided a goal and assist between a friendly and UEFA Euro U-21 Championship qualifying.
Transaction: New York City FC loan forward Jovan Mijatovic to OH Leuven through June 30, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Facundo Farías to Argentine Side Estudiantes de La Plata - Inter Miami CF
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Match Ball Unveiled by adidas - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Dominate in Final Preseason Match in Mexico, Top Club Atlético La Paz, 3-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Hire Luchi Gonzalez as Academy Director - San Jose Earthquakes
- Austin FC Signs Guilherme Biro to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- Sounders FC Earns 5-3 Win over Aalborg BK in Second Preseason Friendly of 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue to Find Answers in Second Scrimmage of Preseason, But Feeling Behind in Terms of Collective Progress - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC - FC Dallas
- Timbers Sign Defender Ian Smith - Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids to Host Weeklong Season Kickoff Pop-Up, Presented by UCHealth - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: U-17 Head Coach Christopher Nurse Selected for Elite Formation Coaching License Program - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Paraguayan Defender Gilberto Flores as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Streaming Two Preseason Matches - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven
- New York City FC Defender Christian McFarlane Joins Manchester City on a Permanent Transfer
- New York City FC Acquires $50,000 in GAM from Austin FC
- New York City FC Confirms Traveling Preseason Roster
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh