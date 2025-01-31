New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven

January 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announce that it has loaned forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee (OH) Leuven of the Belgian Pro League through June 30, 2025.

The Serbian forward arrived ahead of the 2024 season and made 17 appearances and scored a goal across all competitions for New York City. The forward played a role in the club's Leagues Cup quarterfinal run where he contributed with his first goal with the club and scored in the shootout against Mexican side F.C. Queretaro at Yankee Stadium.

"We know Jovan is a super talented player with vast European experience, we are all disappointed with his lack of playing time but know the level he is capable of reaching," said Sporting Director David Lee. "At this moment we believe that allowing Jovan to be exposed to play a key part in a competitive environment in Belgium's top division will help further his development. We look forward to following Jovan in Belgium the rest of the season and wish him all the best."

Mijatovic returns to Europe where prior to New York City the forward had amassed 95 professional career appearances most recently with Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, in addition to UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience.

"I would like to thank everyone at New York City for welcoming me to the club last season. Although we didn't have the season I would have wanted, I am excited at the opportunity to return to Europe and continue to work on my craft," said forward Jovan Mijatović. "I would like to thank the coaches, staff and my teammates; I wish them all the best as they start the new season."

On the international stage, Mijatović was called up by Serbia's U-21 while with New York City. The forward made four appearances and provided a goal and assist between a friendly and UEFA Euro U-21 Championship qualifying.

Transaction: New York City FC loan forward Jovan Mijatovic to OH Leuven through June 30, 2025.

