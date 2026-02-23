Every Goal of Matchday 1!
Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy every goal from Matchday 1 including bangers from Denis Bouanga, Paul Rothrock, and Sam Surridge!
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2026
- Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa - Nashville SC
- Miles Robinson Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1 - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United and Midfielder Alexis Fariña Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After a Debut Brace - Houston Dynamo FC
- Petar Musa and Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Home Opener Win - FC Dallas
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1 - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Theme Night Schedule and Title Partners - Philadelphia Union
- Rapids Fall 2-0 on the Road against Seattle Sounders - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Begins 2026 Campaign with 2-0 Home Win over Colorado - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Earn Point at Home vs New York City FC - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.