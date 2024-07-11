Esto Es MLS: Puede LAFC Frenar Un Columbus Imparable?

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Tony Cherchi, Jaime Macías y nuestro MVP Diego Valeri debaten la lucha por Supporters' Shield, los equipos necesitados, El Bracket de la Leagues Cup además de la previa de la Jornada 26.

