Eloy Room: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 5

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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