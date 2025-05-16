El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Amando Moreno and Eric Calvillo scored first-half goals while Andy Cabrera recorded his first two assists of the season as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Southwest University Park to remain undefeated at home this season and move into a tie for first place in the USL Championship's Western Conference.







