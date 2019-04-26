Eighth Inning Error Sinks Fayetteville

April 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





Another double-digit strikeout performance by the Woodpeckers pitching staff was eventually wasted as Fayetteville failed to score at least one run for the first time this season. A dropped fly ball in the bottom of the eighth inning by left fielder Corey Julks was the small spark needed for the Down East Wood Ducks to score the lone run of the game, and to push Fayetteville back into second place in the South Division.

While the game started with a brief delay, both sides were off to quick starts on the mound. Working around a leadoff single from Bryan De La Cruz, starter Reid Anderson continued his dominant start to 2019 by inducing a quick double play, and then holding Fayetteville without a base it for the next three innings. The Woodpeckers got their best chance of the night against Anderson in the fifth inning, when Jacob Meyers channeled Spinal Tap and cranked his franchise-record 10-game hit streak to 11 games with a leadoff double, but was eventually stranded at third following a walk, a double play, and a groundout. Departing after the sixth inning, it was Anderson's third outing year where he kept an opponent from scoring. Fayetteville still found chances against a pair of relievers for the Wood Ducks, but ultimately went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Needing to match Anderson throughout the night, Cristian Javier rose to the task. The right hander struck out two batters in each of his four innings on the night. Having to work around a couple of extra base hits, the righty was still able to string together 4 1/3 scoreless frames for the Woodpeckers. Following Javier, Willy Collado was summoned from the bullpen for his Woodpeckers debut, and for the second consecutive night, it was a dazzling debut for a fresh Woodpecker. Collado fanned a season high six batters over three innings of work.

Reaching a pitch limit in the eighth inning after surrendering a walk, Tommy DeJuneas emerged from the bullpen to try and strand the runner. After working a groundout on one pitch, Anderson Tejada lofted a pitch to left field. Corey Julks camped under the ball with plenty of time to spare, but as the ball came down it landed just south of Julks' palm, ricocheting on to the grass, allowing the lone run of the game to score from second base. With two outs, the run was unearned, but it belonged to Collado (0-1) as the right hander was on the wrong side of his Woodpeckers Debut.

With new life in the ninth, Michael Matuella (1-0) was able to dispatch Fayetteville and secure the shutout. Julks came within inches of attoning for the error after leading off with a walk, advancing on a wild pitch and a fly out, but was tagged out at home on a fielder's choice hit to second base. With a Miguelangel Sierra strikeout, Fayetteville once again found themselves in second place.

It'll be a tough test for the Woodpeckers to try and even the series tomorrow evening as they prepare for game two in Kinston. Lefty Parker Mushinski will climb the hill for Fayetteville as the squad hopes to sent up a potential rubber match, with tomorrow's first pitch coming at 6:00PM from Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.