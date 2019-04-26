Biggest Comeback of Season Halts Six-Game Skid

Lynchburg, VA - A four-run eighth inning lifted the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 6-5 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday at Calvin Falwell Field. The come-from-behind win halted the Blue Crew's season-high six-game losing streak. It was also their largest rally of the young season.

The decisive frame came despite Wilmington getting just two hits in the inning. But a patient eye paid off. Seuly Matias got things started with a walk and then Nick Pratto was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Sebastian Rivero earned his own free pass to load the bases and end Lynchburg pitcher Yapson Gomez's night.

Anderson Polanco entered and fared little better at finding the strike zone. He walked Dennicher Carrasco on four pitches to bring in a run and the Rocks to within 5-3. Polanco finally found the zone and MJ Melendez made him pay, smashing a bases-clearing double to the left-center gap that put the Blue Crew ahead to stay.

Wilmington actually jumped out to an early lead. Cristian Perez got an RBI-single in the second and Ricky Aracena laid down a successful squeeze bunt to put the Rocks up 2-0.

Starter Daniel Tillo could not hold the lead, but the lefty did turn in a quality start. He allowed just two runs on five hits over six frames in a no-decision. Reliever Holden Capps struggled, allowing three runs in the seventh courtesy of singles by Oscar Gonzalez and Trenton Brooks.

Capps (2-1) picked up the win, though, thanks to the offensive outburst in the eighth. Robert Garcia preserved the lead by posting a goose egg in the bottom of the eighth and then Tyler Zuber earned his fourth save with a one-two-three ninth.

Wilmington continues its seven-game road trip on Saturday at Lynchburg. Left-hander Daniel Lynch (0-1, 5.19) gets the start for the Rocks. Fans can catch all the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks Cory Nidoh on 89.7 WGLS-FM or BlueRocks.com.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

Entering the eighth inning on Friday Wilmington had managed just seven hits in its previous 65 at bats with runners in scoring position. MJ Melendez put that rough patch in the rearview mirror with his bases-clearing, game-winning double. The Rocks finished Friday 4-for-14 with men at second and/or third base. Overall, the struggling Rocks' offense still managed only six hits and is last in the Carolina League in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in 2019. But Wilmington did score more than four runs in a game for the first time since April 15.

MJ Melendez provided the pivotal hit of the game on Friday and maybe the biggest of the Rocks' season to date. His three-run double completed Wilmington's comeback. Melendez has gotten off to a slow start in his first season at the Advanced-A level, hitting just .118 in 17 games. He has made his hits count, however, with five of his six knocks on the year going for extra bases. His seven RBI are good for third on the team.

Wilmington improved its road record to 6-2 on the season. The Blue Crew offense has been much more potent away from the friendly confines of Frawley Stadium so far in 2019. Despite playing six fewer games on the road this year, the Rocks have scored seven more runs in away affairs. Eight of the Blue Crew's nine homers have also come in games contested outside of the First State.

