Homestand Preview

April 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





The Potomac Nationals are back home for a quick three-game weekend series next Friday. Promotions include two exciting theme nights plus the first jersey auction of the season. The P-Nats will face the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) for the three-game set.

Friday, May 3rd vs. Winston-Salem Dash

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Strike Out Stroke, presented by Sentara Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package : two adjustable hats, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets all for just $22! Additional loaded ticket packages (with one of each item) are available for $11 per package. All packages must be purchased two hours before game time. Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Saturday, May 4th vs. Winston-Salem Dash

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5:30pm

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 20th Anniversary Jersey Auction : The next Star Wars jersey in the P-Nats' beloved tradition will honor the 20th anniversary of Episode I, featuring Sebulba on the front and Anakin's pod racer on the back. These jerseys will be auctioned off via a silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. The auction begins once gates open and will run through the last out of the sixth inning. Winners will be able to take a photo post-game with the player or coach who wore and autographed the jersey. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 20th Anniversary Night : Come wearing your favorite Star Wars gear, as fans in Star Wars attire can purchase a discounted $5 grandstand ticket. During the game, fans will enjoy a lightsaber fight on-field, as well as a pod race, plus there will be costume contest for those who come dressed as their favorite character. Additionally, a team signed lightsaber will be raffled off. Head to the Fan Assistance booth to purchase a $1 raffle ticket for the chance to win! Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Sunday, May 5th vs. Winston-Salem Dash

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

Harry Potter Day : Stop by Hogwarts at the ballpark! Cross Platform 9 3/4 to enter, and visit Diagon Alley and the Great Hall. Plus, visit wandmaker Nathan Lane's table to purchase a wand. If fans have a visible scar on their face, they can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5 . In-game promotions will include a broom race, a costume contest and a golden snitch hidden in the ballpark. The person that finds the golden snitch will win a prize! The entire seating bowl will be divided into the four Hogwarts Houses. P-Nats players will represent each house and compete to bring home the House Cup (and a prize) for their house! Cinco de Mayo : There will be food and drink specials, plus stop by the Fan Assistance Booth to guess how many beans are in the jar for a chance to win a prize. Kids Day Sunday : Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Kids Exclusive Post-Game Player Autograph Signing: Kids 12 & under can receive autographs from two P-Nats players in the café area after the game Kids Eat Free : The first 200 kids 12 & under will receive a free hot dog and soda. Post-game Catch in the Outfield Caricature Artist : Fans can stop by the concourse, where an artist from Manis Creative will be set up (charge applies). Reading Program Day : Students who have participated in Uncle Slam's Reading Program will be recognized for their achievements in a pre-game parade. Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive. Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday : Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets or ticket plans, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships.

