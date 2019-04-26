Pelicans Celebrate Fifth Year as Cubs Affiliate, Offer $5 Tickets

April 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - In celebration of their fifth year as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are offering several $5 specials from Monday, April 29 through Wednesday, May 1.

For all three games, every seat at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark will be just $5 when fans purchase tickets online using the promo code "CUBS5". Additionally, the night will feature a $5 Meal Deal which is comprised of a Mellow Mushroom pizza slice and a regular soda. For those looking to show off their fandom, co-branded Cubs and Pelicans pennants, which are available in the pro shop, will be $5 as well.

"Our affiliation with the Cubs over the last four seasons, now in the middle of our fifth, has been nothing short of amazing," Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore said. "In the first four full seasons of the affiliation, we have won two Carolina League championships and made the playoffs three times. We wanted to celebrate that success with the fans with this week of savings!"

Throughout the course of the affiliation, there have been 10 former Pelicans who came through the Cubs system and made their major league debut in Chicago. In 2016, Gerardo Concepcion and Jeimer Candelario, who were both with the Birds in 2015. The 2017 season saw five former Birds play on the northside. Ian Happ (with Myrtle Beach in 2016), Mark Zagunis (2015), Victor Caratini (2015), Dillon Maples (2016-17) and Jen-Ho Tseng (2015) all made their debuts in 2017. Last year, David Bote (2016), Duane Underwood Jr. (2016-17) and James Norwood (2016-17) all played in their first major league games with the Cubs.

The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday games against the Down East Wood Ducks will all begin at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6. Monday's game features Half off for Hunger presented by WPDE, Tuesday will have $2 Tacos and Tallboys thanks to Abuelos Mexican Restaurant, Better Brands and NASH 106.5 FM while it will be buy one, get one free hot dogs on Wednesday brought to you by WPDE.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

