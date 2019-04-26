April 26 Game Information

Tonight the Wood Ducks (13-8) welcome in the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-8) for the first time this season. Right-hander Reid Anderson (1-0, 0.61) will make the start for the Woodies, opposed by righty Cristian Javier (2-0, 1.15) for Fayetteville, with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. It's Mother Earth Friday, where fans can receive $3 off their ticket when presenting a Mother Earth beer can. Postgame fireworks will follow the action, presented by WNCT. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks jumped in front 3-0 in the first inning, on a three-run home run from Leody Taveras, his first of the season. However that was all the offense the Woodies could produce for the re-mainder of the game. A.J. Alexy had his best outing of the season, giving up just one unearned run in five innings. However, the Hillcats strung together a three-run eighth to come away with a 4-3 win, and sweep the three game series.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Thursday night's loss to the Hillcats was the first loss charged to the bullpen this season. The three run lead was the largest in a loss this year. It was also the first time that the Woodies have been swept this year, marking their longest losing streak of the season. They also scored first in all three losses to Lynchburg.

NOT SO HOME SWEET HOME: Despite being tied for the league lead in wins, the Wood Ducks are now just 7-7, compared to a 6-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .239, with an OPS of .663, and an ERA of 3.43. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .279 to go along with an OPS of .767, and an ERA of 1.62.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez has been elevated to the leadoff spot in the order the past four games, and he has thrived in his new role. The Venezuela native is slashing .429/.556/.571 when batting first in the order.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila has been outstanding in his three appear-ances since being called up to Down East last week. He has combined to strike out seven in four innings, allowing just two walks, while he has yet to give up a hit or a run.

REEDICULOUS: Everything has been clicking for Tyreque Reed at the plate the last five games. He is 8-20, with three doubles and two home runs, and six RBI. Reed has increased his slugging percentage from .239 to .424 over that stretch. Last season he ranked third in the South Atlan-tic League with a slugging percentage of .503.

SCOUTING THE 'PECKERS: Fayetteville pays their first trip to Grainger Stadium tied with the Woodies for the lead in the southern division at 13-8. The Woodpeckers have scored 123 runs this season, 24 more than any other team in the league, helped by a league-best 24 home runs. Jake Adams and Seth Beer each have four long balls to lead the way, with both posting an OPS over .900. Seven players have multiple homers this year. The four homers are tied for second in the league, while Beer's 21 RBI's lead the league, while Adams is second with 19. Beer is also fifth in batting average at .351, while four Woodpeckers rank among league leaders in SLG and OPS.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

MOVING ON UP: Emmanuel Clase made his first appearance for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning, picking up a strikeout, to earn the hold, and fired another 1.1 scoreless on Thursday for the Roughriders. He is the first Wood Duck to earn a promotion this season. In six appearances for the Wood Ducks, the righty went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and picked up a save. He allowed just four hits and a walk in seven innings of work, striking out 11. He held opponents to a .167 average while posting a WHIP of 0.71.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers Friday night, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

