Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 26 at Salem

April 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are on the road for a short three-game set with the Salem Red Sox (a Boston Red Sox affiliate) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. In the opener, RHP Paul Richan (2-0, 1.32 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Birds against RHP Enmanuel De Jesus (0-3, 4.97 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

LATE COMEBACK ATTEMPT FOILED IN LOSS TO MUDDIES

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans loaded the bases in the ninth, but could not push a run across against the Carolina Mudcats in a 3-1 defeat from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Muddies jumped on top of Birds' pitcher Erling Moreno (1-3) in the fourth with a pair of RBI singles. Mario Feliciano crushed a solo homer in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0, but that was the only run Luis Lugo allowed in his four innings in relief, striking out a season-best eight. The Pelicans lone run came in the seventh on an RBI single from Kevonte Mitchell.

RUN, PELICANS, RUN

Following their two swipes on Tuesday, the Pelicans pace the Carolina League with 26 stolen bases on the year. The last time the Birds led the league in steals was their last season as a Rangers affiliate in 2014. That year, they swiped 154 bags. Zach Davis leads the way with six stolen bases while D.J. Wilson, Carlos Sepulveda and Jimmy Herron are all tied for second with four apiece. Davis' six stolen bags are third in the league.

THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER, BUT SO IS FIVE

Going five innings seems to be the key for Pelicans starters in the beginning of the season. In the first 21 games, the Birds starter has finished the fifth inning 11 times. In those starts, they own a 3.20 ERA (20 ER over 56.1 IP). In the other 10 starts that have not reached the end of the fifth, the Birds' ERA is 9.68 (38 ER over 35.1 IP). Bryan Hudson (4), Paul Richan (2), Luis Lugo (2), Oscar De La Cruz (2) and Javier Assad (1) have made the 11 five-inning starts.

LEGGO MY BALEGO

Since joining the club from Short Season Low A Eugene on April 16, Cam Balego has been an offensive force. The Pittsburgh native went 0-for-3 in his debut, but since, has hit safely in eight-straight games, hitting .346 (10-for-26)/.406/.538 with 2 2B, a HR, 9 RBIs, 5 RS and 4 BB. He already leads the Pelicans with three multi-RBI games and has scored a run or knocked one in in seven of his last eight games. A season ago, Balego just hit .233/.296/.287 with Low-A South Bend in 38 games.

ROAD SWEET ROAD

The Pelicans have played much better away from the friendly confines this season. In 14 home games, the Birds are 4-10 and only hit .199/.292/.288. On the road, while the Pelicans are still under .500 at 3-4, they are hitting .238/.326/.388 with six out of the 10 homers they have blasted on the season.

FEELING THE PAYNE

The Pelicans backup catcher, Tyler Payne, has been swinging a hot bat for the Birds. Over his last eight games, he is hitting .333 (9-for-27)/.379/.593 with 4 2B, a HR, 3 RBIs, 3 RS and 2 BB. Before the streak started, Payne began 1-for-7 at the plate.

DAVIS MAKING HIS MARK AT THE PLATE, BASES

Pelicans outfielder Zach Davis has been hot as well. Over his last nine games, he is batting .423 (11-for-26) with a 2B, 3 3B, 2 RBIs, 6 RS, 5 BB and he is 6-for-6 in stolen bases. A year ago, his 38 stolen bases between the Midwest and Carolina Leagues were the most of any Cubs minor leaguer. His six this season are third in the league and second in the organization behind D.J. Artis' seven stolen bases for Low-A South Bend.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' seven wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has been the key. In wins, the bullpen has a 0.72 ERA (2 ER in 25.0 IP). On the other hand, in losses, the Pelicans' bullpen owns a 5.43 ERA (39 ER over 64.2 IP).

BIRDS ON THE POUND

Over the last four games, in which the Pelicans are 1-3, the Birds have struggled with runners in scoring position. In that stretch, they are just hitting .171 (6-for-35) with a runner at second or third. When Myrtle Beach won four-straight games from 4/17-4/20, they hit .278 (10-for-36) with RISP. On the year, they are hitting .230 (39-for-169) with RISP and .240 (19-for-79) with two outs and RISP.

A FAMILIAR FOE

Though the Birds and Red Sox only saw each other six times in 2018 (Myrtle Beach went 5-1), the two have played 366 games against one another. Until Down East and Buies Creek (now Fayetteville) entered the league in 2017 and shifted the divisions, Salem played in the Southern Division and were a rival of the Pelicans. Over the last two seasons, the Pelicans have only played the Red Sox 14 times, going 8-6 against them.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans' 16 home games in April are the most home contests in the opening month for the Birds since 2006 when they played 17. Myrtle Beach is 4-10 on the Grand Strand so far in 2019...With Luis Lugo's eight strikeouts out of the bullpen last night, the Birds have now had two pitchers strikeout eight in as many days. Oscar De La Cruz whiffed eight batters in his start on Wednesday evening against the Mudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.