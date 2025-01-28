Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will be competing in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with their Major League Soccer first team. The Quakes will not be competing in Leagues Cup 2025.
Aligned with the 2025 U.S. Open Cup format, the number of MLS first teams participating in the tournament has increased from eight to 16. In addition, 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will compete in the U.S. Open Cup. The 16 competing MLS teams will enter the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches. The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter the tournament in the First Round.
The 16 participating MLS teams are determined as follows:
Only U.S.-based clubs are eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup.
MLS teams not competing in either Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup automatically qualify for the U.S. Open Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for nine of the 16 MLS teams.
The remaining teams are determined by Supporters' Shield standings, excluding teams competing in Concacaf Champions Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for seven of the 16 MLS teams. Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals both times. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before falling to fellow MLS side Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0.
The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC, and LA Galaxy in succession. Former Quakes captain Jackson Yueill, then in his first season, netted once in the fourth round. However, the club's magical run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss, also at the hands of Sporting Kansas City, following a 1-1 draw.
Last season, the Quakes defeated Oakland Roots SC 1-0 in the Round of 32 at PayPal Park before Sacramento Republic FC edged them on the road in the Round of 16, 4-3 in extra time.
2025 Major League Soccer Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Participating Teams
Eastern Conference
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
D.C. United
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Nashville SC
New England Revolution
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union
Western Conference
Austin FC
FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo FC
Minnesota United FC
Portland Timbers
San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis City SC
2025 MLS NEXT Pro Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Participating Teams
Eastern Conference
Carolina Core FC (Independent)
Chattanooga FC (Independent)
FC Cincinnati 2 (FC Cincinnati)
Columbus Crew 2 (Columbus Crew)
Inter Miami CF II (Inter Miami CF)
Western Conference
LAFC2 (Los Angeles Football Club)
Real Monarchs (Real Salt Lake)
Sporting KC II (Sporting Kansas City)
Tacoma Defiance (Seattle Sounders FC)
Ventura County FC (LA Galaxy)
Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
