San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that San Diego FC (SDFC) will be one of the 18 MLS clubs to compete in Leagues Cup 2025, with the top nine teams in each MLS Conference from the prior season qualifying for the tournament.
Due to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC's participation in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and defending their Canadian Championship title, Vancouver will not participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion Club San Diego FC will join the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament. The adjustment allows for all 30 MLS teams to compete in at least one, but not more than two, North American cup competitions.
MLS also announced the club qualification criteria for official North American cup competitions during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and the 2025 participants. The four tournaments -- the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and Canadian Championship -- provide important opportunities for clubs to compete for championships outside of MLS play.
In addition to these North American tournaments, Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF will also represent MLS in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, joining other top teams from around the world this summer.
Cup Qualification Overview
The framework for MLS club participation in North American cup competitions rewards club performance, manages player workload, and ensures that every MLS club has the opportunity to compete in at least one, but no more than two, North American competitions that run concurrently with the MLS league season.
This qualification structure will be in place for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, providing a guideline for MLS' qualification parameters during this exceptional moment -- as the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and FIFA World Cup 2026 are played in North America. This process will be re-evaluated for 2027 as the landscape of competitions continues to evolve. The qualification for each competition were determined as follows:
Concacaf Champions Cup: Criteria set by Concacaf.
Leagues Cup: Eighteen total MLS clubs qualify to match the 18 participating LIGA MX clubs. The top nine teams in each MLS Conference from the prior season qualify. SDFC will join the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament instead of the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: Aligned with the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup format, the number of MLS first teams participating in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has increased from 8 to 16. In addition, 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will compete in the tournament.
The 16 participating MLS teams are determined as follows:
Only U.S.-based clubs are eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup.
MLS teams not competing in either Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup automatically qualify for the U.S. Open Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for nine of the 16 MLS teams.
The remaining teams are determined by Supporters' Shield standings, excluding teams competing in Concacaf Champions Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for seven of the 16 MLS teams.
Canadian Championship: All three Canadian-based MLS clubs compete.
Competition Highlights for 2025
Concacaf Champions Cup: 10 MLS clubs will compete in the 2025 tournament, which begins on February 4 and concludes June 1. The MLS Cup Champion (LA Galaxy), and the Leagues Cup Champion (Columbus Crew) will begin tournament play in the Round of 16 while the eight other MLS teams will begin play in Round One.
Leagues Cup: 18 MLS clubs will face off against all 18 Liga MX teams. Leagues Cup takes place from July 29 to August 31.
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: The 16 competing MLS teams will enter the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches. The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter the tournament in the First Round.
Canadian Championship: Toronto FC, CF Montréal, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will compete in the tournament. The Canadian Championship takes from place April through October.
Major League Soccer Club North America Cup Appearances in 2025
Eastern Conference
Club Competitions
Atlanta United FC Leagues Cup
Charlotte FC Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Chicago Fire FC Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
FC Cincinnati Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
Columbus Crew Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
D.C. United Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Inter Miami CF Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
CF Montréal Leagues Cup, Canadian Championship
New York City FC Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
New York Red Bulls Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Nashville SC Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
New England Revolution Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Orlando City SC Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Philadelphia Union Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Toronto FC Canadian Championship
Western Conference
Club Competitions
Austin FC Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Colorado Rapids Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
FC Dallas Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Houston Dynamo FC Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
LA Galaxy Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
LAFC Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
Minnesota United FC Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Portland Timbers Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Real Salt Lake Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
San Jose Earthquakes Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
San Diego FC Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders FC Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
Sporting Kansas City Concacaf Champions Cup
St. Louis City SC Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
2025 MLS NEXT Pro Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Participating Teams
East
1. Carolina Core FC (Independent)
Chattanooga FC (Independent)
FC Cincinnati 2 (FC Cincinnati)
Columbus Crew 2 (Columbus Crew)
Inter Miami CF II (Inter Miami CF)
West
6. LAFC2 (Los Angeles Football Club) 7. Real Monarchs (Real Salt Lake)
3. Sporting KC II (Sporting Kansas City)
4. Tacoma Defiance (Seattle Sounders FC)
5. Ventura County FC (LA Galaxy)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce Time Change for April 27 Home Match against Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy
- MLS Announces Qualification Criteria for Official North American Cup Competitions - MLS
- Timbers to Compete in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - MLS
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025 - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati to Compete in Leagues Cup 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Will Participate in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Dallas
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United to Compete in Both Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Club Legend Cobi Jones - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Atomic Data - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire Israeli Defender Ilay Feingold - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Announces SD Youth Soccer Initiative with Local San Diego Clubs and Organizations
- San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025
- San Diego FC Signs Defender Ian Pilcher
- San Diego FC Acquires $50,000 in 2025 GAM from LAFC in Exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Yaw Yeboah
- San Diego FC Signs Winger Anders Dreyer to a Designated Player Contract