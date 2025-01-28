LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Club Legend Cobi Jones

LOS ANGELES - The 2024 MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy today announced it will unveil a statue of legendary midfielder Cobi Jones. The statue will be the third legendary Galaxy player to be immortalized in bronze in Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park and will be unveiled in 2026, in celebration of the World Cup competition coming to the United States.

"I am truly humbled by this incredible honor," said Cobi Jones. "Starting out as a five-year-old who loved soccer, it grew into a passion that allowed me to represent the United States and play for the best fans here in Los Angeles with the Galaxy. This statue dedication is a sign of the unwavering support I've had from not just my family, but the entire LA Galaxy community - teammates, coaches, staff and most importantly the fans. This moment is more about them than it is about me."

Jones continued: "I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played the game that I love and done so with such incredible people along the way. I hope this statue serves as a reminder to future generations that with hard work, dedication, and a love for the game, anything is possible."

The larger-than-life tribute to Jones will join statues of David Beckham and Landon Donovan in Legends Plaza, a hub for all fans at all LA Galaxy game days. Located at the top of the picturesque main entrance, Legends Plaza features open areas for seating as well as outdoor LED screen for live events and watch parties. Ceremony details will be announced at a later date.

"Being immortalized with a statue is the highest honor a club can bestow upon a player," said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG. "This honor is reserved for players who have either transcended their sport or have been extraordinary in their service to their community, their club or their country. Cobi is an exceptional leader who has managed to do all of these. This statue will be a reminder to our fans and our sport of Cobi's relentless dedication, unmatched talent, and the values that will continue to guide our team for years to come."

Across 12 MLS seasons played with the LA Galaxy (1996-07), Jones tallied 70 goals, including the team's first during their inaugural season, 91 assists in a club-record 306 MLS Regular Season matches played (281 starts). Jones is a two-time MLS Cup champion (2002, 2005) and won two Supporters' Shields (1998, 2002), two U.S. Open Cups (2001, 2005) and the CONCACAF Champions' Cup (2000) while with the LA Galaxy. Individually, Jones was a four-time MLS All-Star (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), earned MLS Best XI honors (1998) and was named the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year (1998). Cobi was an inaugural inductee in the LA Galaxy Ring of Honor alongside Mauricio Cienfuegos and Doug Hamilton.

At the international level, Jones recorded 15 goals in a U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) record 165 appearances. With the USMNT, Jones appeared in three FIFA World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002) and won the 2002 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Jones was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of fame in 2011.

"We greatly look forward to honoring Cobi for his influence and impact on the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer," said LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. "This statue is a testament to the legacy Cobi has built. His role in establishing the LA Galaxy as the league's most iconic and winningest club has made his name synonymous with our sport and our team. We can't wait to continue celebrating his leadership."

In addition to his performance on the field, Jones remains active as a community leader and mentor. A champion for diversity and equity in sports, he regularly supports the LA Galaxy Community Foundation and has played an integral role in expanding opportunities for underserved youth.

Jones began his legendary career as a youth player in Los Angeles as a member of the Westlake (Village) Warriors before enrolling at UCLA where he starred for the Bruns from 1988-1991, winning the NCAA Championship in 1990 registering 23 goals and 37 assists enroute to the title.

Jones was notified of the honor in front of family and colleagues at a special LA Galaxy All-Staff meeting on January 7.

