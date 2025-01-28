Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced that the kickoff time for their match against LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Sunday, April 27, has been changed to 6 p.m. (Pacific).
Originally scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (Pacific), the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce Time Change for April 27 Home Match against Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy
- MLS Announces Qualification Criteria for Official North American Cup Competitions - MLS
- Timbers to Compete in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - MLS
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025 - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati to Compete in Leagues Cup 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Will Participate in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Dallas
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United to Compete in Both Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Club Legend Cobi Jones - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Atomic Data - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire Israeli Defender Ilay Feingold - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy
- Timbers to Compete in North American Cup Competitions in 2025
- Timbers Receive $200,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Sign Forward Kevin Kelsy
- Timbers Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster