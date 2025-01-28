Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy

January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced that the kickoff time for their match against LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Sunday, April 27, has been changed to 6 p.m. (Pacific).

Originally scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (Pacific), the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

