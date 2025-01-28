Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that, in accordance with Major League Soccer's new qualification criteria for North American cup competitions (see here), the club will participate in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the historic 110-year old tournament featuring a single-game, knockout format open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.
As part of their 2025 benefits, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will now receive access to all Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches played at GEODIS Park through the Quarterfinals (Round of 32, Round of 16, and Quarterfinals). For more information regarding 2025 season ticket benefits or to become a member, fans can visit NashvilleSC.com.
For the 2025 and 2026 seasons, MLS teams not competing in either the Concacaf Champions Cup or Leagues Cup, which features the top nine teams from the prior season's Eastern and Western Conference standings, automatically qualify for the U.S. Open Cup alongside 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams.
The upcoming U.S. Open Cup editions will feature double the number of MLS clubs than in 2024, going from eight to 16. All participating MLS teams will enter the Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches. The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will begin play in the First Round.
The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup will mark Nashville SC's third participation in the tournament since joining MLS in 2020. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nashville SC first entered the USOC in 2022 when it reached the Quarterfinals before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2023. Nashville SC did not compete in the 2024 edition as a result of its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.
For more information regarding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament, please visit USSoccer.com/us-open-cup.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce Time Change for April 27 Home Match against Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy
- MLS Announces Qualification Criteria for Official North American Cup Competitions - MLS
- Timbers to Compete in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - MLS
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025 - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati to Compete in Leagues Cup 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Will Participate in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Dallas
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United to Compete in Both Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Club Legend Cobi Jones - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Atomic Data - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire Israeli Defender Ilay Feingold - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in Exchange for One International Roster Spot
- Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Strategic Partnership with Tennessee State Soccer Association
- Nashville Soccer Club Loans Forward Woobens Pacius to the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Brian Schwake