CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that it has acquired midfielder Hennadii Synchuk (pronunciation: sin-chook) via transfer from Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv. Synchuk also signed a U22 Initiative contract with CF Montréal for the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons, along with an option year in 2029.
"We are very pleased to welcome this young high-potential player to our Club," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "In a role playing behind the striker, he is a dynamic offensive player with the skills and technique to be a difference maker in the final third. Hennadii has a great ability not only to make the final pass, but also to score and to take on defenders. We want to place him in the best possible conditions to ensure he integrates well into the group, and we are confident he will bring a new dimension to our attack."
The 18-year-old Ukrainian is a product of Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv academy. After a stint with cross-town club Vostok Kharkiv's academy from 2016 to 2018, Synchuk returned to Metalist where he began his professional career.
In 2023, Synchuk made his professional debut in the Ukrainian Premier League where he picked up one assist in four games. Over the past two seasons in the Ukrainian second division, he then played 32 games and logged in over 2,000 minutes, scoring one goal.
On the international stage, Synchuk was called up to the Ukrainian U23 national team in 2024. He also represented his country at the 2024 UEFA U19 Euro.
Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired midfielder Hennadii Synchuk via transfer from Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv. Synchuk also signed a U22 Initiative contract with CF Montréal for the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons along with an option year in 2029.
HENNADII SYNCHUK
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0
Weight: 176 lbs
Date of birth: July 10, 2006
Birthplace: Manchenky, Ukraine
Last club: Metalist Kharkiv
Acquired: January 28, 2025
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce Time Change for April 27 Home Match against Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy
- MLS Announces Qualification Criteria for Official North American Cup Competitions - MLS
- Timbers to Compete in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - MLS
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025 - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati to Compete in Leagues Cup 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Will Participate in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Dallas
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United to Compete in Both Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Club Legend Cobi Jones - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Atomic Data - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire Israeli Defender Ilay Feingold - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Three CF Montréal Academy Players Called up by Canada's U17 National Team
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu