CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk

January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that it has acquired midfielder Hennadii Synchuk (pronunciation: sin-chook) via transfer from Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv. Synchuk also signed a U22 Initiative contract with CF Montréal for the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons, along with an option year in 2029.

"We are very pleased to welcome this young high-potential player to our Club," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "In a role playing behind the striker, he is a dynamic offensive player with the skills and technique to be a difference maker in the final third. Hennadii has a great ability not only to make the final pass, but also to score and to take on defenders. We want to place him in the best possible conditions to ensure he integrates well into the group, and we are confident he will bring a new dimension to our attack."

The 18-year-old Ukrainian is a product of Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv academy. After a stint with cross-town club Vostok Kharkiv's academy from 2016 to 2018, Synchuk returned to Metalist where he began his professional career.

In 2023, Synchuk made his professional debut in the Ukrainian Premier League where he picked up one assist in four games. Over the past two seasons in the Ukrainian second division, he then played 32 games and logged in over 2,000 minutes, scoring one goal.

On the international stage, Synchuk was called up to the Ukrainian U23 national team in 2024. He also represented his country at the 2024 UEFA U19 Euro.

Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired midfielder Hennadii Synchuk via transfer from Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv. Synchuk also signed a U22 Initiative contract with CF Montréal for the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons along with an option year in 2029.

HENNADII SYNCHUK

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0

Weight: 176 lbs

Date of birth: July 10, 2006

Birthplace: Manchenky, Ukraine

Last club: Metalist Kharkiv

Acquired: January 28, 2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.