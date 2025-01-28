Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America

January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







As Inter Miami CF carries on with the Club's The America's Preseason Tour ahead of the 2025 season, below we present to fans worldwide how they can follow along the team's thrilling matchups in Latin America.

Inter Miami CF Preseason Latin America Matches Broadcast Schedule:

Inter Miami CF vs. Club Universitario de Deportes - Wednesday, Jan. 29 (8 p.m. ET and local Peru time) | Club Universitario de Deportes | Estadio Monumental | Lima, Peru

U.S. and Canada: InterMiamiCF.com

Perú Local Broadcast: Latina Televisión, Gol TV

Rest of World: OneFootball (App)

Tickets: Tickets for the match are available.

Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting San Miguelito - Sunday, Feb. 2 (5 p.m. ET and local Panama time) | Sporting San Miguelito | Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez | Panama City, Panama

U.S. and Canada: InterMiamiCF.com

Panamá Local Broadcast: SerTV, TV MAX, RPC

Rest of World: OneFootball (App)

Tickets: Tickets for the match are available.

Inter Miami CF vs. Club Olimpia Deportivo - Saturday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Honduras local time) | Club Olimpia Deportivo | Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano | San Pedro Sula, Honduras

U.S. and Canada: InterMiamiCF.com

Honduras Local Broadcast: TELEVICENTRO

Rest of World: OneFootball (App)

Tickets: Tickets for the match are available.

