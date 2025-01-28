Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
As Inter Miami CF carries on with the Club's The America's Preseason Tour ahead of the 2025 season, below we present to fans worldwide how they can follow along the team's thrilling matchups in Latin America.
Inter Miami CF Preseason Latin America Matches Broadcast Schedule:
Inter Miami CF vs. Club Universitario de Deportes - Wednesday, Jan. 29 (8 p.m. ET and local Peru time) | Club Universitario de Deportes | Estadio Monumental | Lima, Peru
U.S. and Canada: InterMiamiCF.com
Perú Local Broadcast: Latina Televisión, Gol TV
Rest of World: OneFootball (App)
Tickets: Tickets for the match are available.
Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting San Miguelito - Sunday, Feb. 2 (5 p.m. ET and local Panama time) | Sporting San Miguelito | Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez | Panama City, Panama
U.S. and Canada: InterMiamiCF.com
Panamá Local Broadcast: SerTV, TV MAX, RPC
Rest of World: OneFootball (App)
Tickets: Tickets for the match are available.
Inter Miami CF vs. Club Olimpia Deportivo - Saturday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Honduras local time) | Club Olimpia Deportivo | Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano | San Pedro Sula, Honduras
U.S. and Canada: InterMiamiCF.com
Honduras Local Broadcast: TELEVICENTRO
Rest of World: OneFootball (App)
Tickets: Tickets for the match are available.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce Time Change for April 27 Home Match against Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy
- MLS Announces Qualification Criteria for Official North American Cup Competitions - MLS
- Timbers to Compete in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - MLS
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025 - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati to Compete in Leagues Cup 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Will Participate in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Dallas
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United to Compete in Both Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Club Legend Cobi Jones - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Atomic Data - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire Israeli Defender Ilay Feingold - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Universitario in Penalties in a Packed Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru
- March 9 Match Kick off Time Changed
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF's 2025 Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup Participation Confirmed as MLS Announces North American Cup Competition Qualifications
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America