LA Galaxy Announce Time Change for April 27 Home Match against Portland Timbers
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club's home match against the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, April 27, broadcasted live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, will now kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT. The April 27 match against the Timbers was previously scheduled to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. PT.
Single-game tickets for the April 27 home match against the Portland Timbers are available now at https://www.lagalaxy.com/tickets.
