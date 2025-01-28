CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that it has acquired midfielder Victor Loturi via free transfer from Scottish club Ross County FC. The 23-year-old Canadian agreed to a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and includes options for 2027 and 2028.
"We are very pleased to acquire a young Canadian player like Loturi," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "At only 23 years of age, Loturi has already acquired diverse experience in several international contexts. He is a versatile midfielder who will bring us depth in more defensive tasks and as a playmaker in the build-up play."
Loturi spent the past three seasons with Ross County FC of the Scottish Premiership. He played nearly 5,000 minutes and over 80 games in all competitions, scoring two goals and adding three assists.
The midfielder began his professional career with Cavalry FC in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in April 2019, becoming the club's youngest signing at just 17 years old. During his time in Alberta, he crossed paths with current CF Montréal defender Joel Waterman.
Loturi scored two goals and added two assists in 45 games and nearly 3,000 minutes in all competitions in 2019, 2021 and 2022. He also helped his team win the CPL spring and fall season titles and reached the final in 2019.
On the international stage, Loturi was part of the Canadian 2023 Gold Cup squad and played his first ever match with the national team in a 4-2 group stage win over Cuba on July 5, 2023.
Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired midfielder Victor Loturi via free transfer from Scottish club Ross County FC. The 23-year-old Canadian agreed to a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and includes options for 2027 and 2028.
VICTOR LOTURI
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'8
Weight: 156 lbs
Date of birth: May 21, 2001
Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta
Last club: Ross County FC
Acquired: January 28, 2025
