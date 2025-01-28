Revolution Acquire Israeli Defender Ilay Feingold
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired Israel international defender Ilay Feingold (EE-lie FINE-gold) from Maccabi Haifa for an undisclosed fee and signed him through Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative to a three-year contract through the 2027 MLS season, with a club option for 2028.
ILAY FEINGOLD
Full Name: Ilay Feingold
Pronunciation: EE-lie FINE-gold
Position: Defender
Height: 5-10
Weight: 140
Hometown: Netanya, Israel
Date of Birth: August 23, 2004 (20)
Nationality: Israel & Romania
Previous Club: Maccabi Haifa
TRANSACTION: Acquired D Ilay Feingold from Maccabi Haifa for an undisclosed fee and signed him through Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative to a three-year contract through the 2027 MLS season, with a club option for 2028.
Feingold, 20, arrives in New England after spending his first two seasons with Maccabi Haifa in his native Israel. Across all competitions, the defender has amassed 48 appearances, including games in both the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. This season, Feingold owns 16 appearances in the Israeli Premier League, starting on 12 occasions. In his first season with the club, Feingold featured in 16 matches, helping guide Maccabi Haifa to a second-place finish in the Israeli Premier League.
"We are excited to welcome Ilay Feingold to the New England Revolution" Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Ilay is a talented, well-rounded young defender who is technically gifted, tactically sound, and tough. With his top-flight domestic and national team experience, we expect Ilay to assimilate well to MLS"
On the international stage, Feingold has already made his debut for the Israel Men's National Team, collecting his first two caps during UEFA Nations League A action this past October. The defender started a pair of away contests against France and Italy, logging consecutive 90-minute performances. Feingold was also a member of the Israel Olympic Team, starting all three group stage matches.
Feingold also previously featured over 30 times for Israel at the youth international level, including 21 caps and a second-place finish at 2022 UEFA Under-19 European Championships. Feingold was a member of Israel's third-place winning squad at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, starting all seven matches in tournament play and collecting a game-tying assist in the quarterfinals, a 3-2 victory over Brazil.
"We are pleased to add another top-quality U22 signing to our roster in Ilay Feingold. Ilay is a true competitor and has proven from a young age he is ripe for success," Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "He is an athletically gifted defender who has shown an ability to defend 1-v-1, while also providing effective buildup play and service in the attacking third. These characteristics fit our right back profile and have led to him earning top-flight and senior international experience at just 20 years old. I am eager to work with Ilay and I am excited to see his continued development here in New England."
Born in Netanya, Israel, Feingold holds dual citizenship in Israel and Romania. The 20-year-old developed for eight years with his hometown club, Maccabi Netanya. After a brief spell in the Hapoel Ra'anana academy, Feingold joined the Maccabi Haifa youth ranks in 2020.
The Revolution preseason continues in Florida as the team prepares for the 2025 MLS regular season, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET).
