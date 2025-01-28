Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee

January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed defender Kim Kee-hee for the 2025 season, with a team option for 2026. The veteran centerback returns to Seattle after playing for the club from 2018-2019, helping Seattle win the 2019 MLS Cup. Kim has spent the last five seasons with South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai, winning three league titles. He is being added to Seattle's roster and will join the club pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kim Kee-hee back to Seattle," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Signing a player of his caliber adds experience and quality to our squad, on top of invaluable veteran leadership that will be crucial during a busy and demanding season. We look forward to bringing him in to bolster our already talented defensive unit."

Kim, 35, played for Sounders FC from 2018-2019, making 66 appearances (64 starts) in all competitions. In 2019, he started all his appearances and helped the club win its second MLS Cup, playing all 90 minutes in the 3-1 MLS Cup Final win over Toronto FC. Following his two seasons in Seattle, Kim played for Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea's K-League 1 from 2020-2024, making 146 appearances (138 starts) and scoring three goals. The defender won three consecutive K-League titles from 2022-2024 while finishing second in 2020 and 2021, in addition winning the AFC Champions League Elite in 2020. Kim also finished runner-up in the Korea Cup in 2020 and 2024.

"I am very happy to welcome Kim back to the club and have him join our current squad," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's a smart, composed defender who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. Given his familiarity with our team, I expect him to seamlessly fit into our system and elevate the players around him."

Prior to joining Seattle in 2018, the South Korea international played for Shanghai Shenua of the Chinese Super League, starting all 45 of his appearances, including all 30 games of the 2016 campaign. Before Shanghai Shenua, he spent three seasons with the K-League 1's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, making 80 appearances from 2013-2015 and winning league titles in 2014 and 2015. His pro career began in 2011 with South Korean club Daegu FC, where he spent two seasons before being loaned to Qatari side Al-Sailiya SC for the 2012-2013 campaign.

In addition to his two K-League 1 titles in 2014 and 2015, Kim led Shanghai Shenua to the 2017 Chinese FA Cup title and a spot in the AFC Champions League, where he made one appearance. The centerback has 23 caps for the South Korean National Team, including a total of nine appearances during South Korea's successful 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions Cup action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs defender Kim Kee-hee for the 2025 season with a club option for 2026 on January 28, 2025.

Full Name: Kim Kee-hee

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 172

Hometown: Busan, South Korea

Date of Birth: July 13, 1989, in Busan, South Korea

Nationality: South Korea

Acquired: Signed on January 28, 2025

Previous Teams: Ulsan Hyundai (2020-2024), Sounders FC (2018-2019), Shanghai Shenua (2016-2017), Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (2013-2016), Al-Sailiya (2012-2013), Daegu FC (2011-2013)

