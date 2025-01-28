FC Dallas to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas will compete in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Dallas, which won the Open Cup in 1997 and 2016, is one of 16 MLS clubs that will enter the competition in the Round of 32, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7.

"FC Dallas is proud to compete in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a tournament that embodies the legacy and passion our father had for soccer in the United States," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "This competition is a celebration of the sport's incredible history in our country, and we are looking forward to competing for another Lamar Hunt U. S. Open Cup trophy."

The 16 participating MLS teams were determined as follows:

Only U.S.-based clubs are eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup.

MLS teams not competing in either Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup automatically qualify for the Open Cup. For the 2025 edition, this accounts for nine of the 16 MLS teams.

The remaining teams are determined by Supporters' Shield standings, excluding teams competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup. For the 2025 edition of the Open Cup, this accounts for seven of the 16 MLS teams.

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup will feature 15 other Major League Soccer clubs in addition to Dallas: Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Minnesota United FC, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, and St. Louis CITY SC, along with 10 MLS NEXT Pro sides.

The Open Cup, which begins first round play on Tuesday, March 18, will be the 110th edition of the competition, making it the longest-running soccer tournament in the United States. The knockout style competition crowns U.S. soccer's national champion from a field featuring professional clubs and affiliated amateur teams that meet eligibility requirements.

FC Dallas reached the quarterfinals in the 109th edition of the U.S. Open Cup last season, where its run ended against fellow Western Conference rivals Sporting Kansas City. Dallas defeated USL Championship sides Memphis 901 FC in the Round of 32 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the Round of 16.

