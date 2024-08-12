Earthquakes Name Steven Beitashour Quakes Academy Under-15 Head Coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Steven Beitashour will be the Quakes Academy's Under-15 head coach for the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.

"I'm excited to come back home," said Beitashour. "Being born and raised in San Jose, I was proud to represent my hometown club as a player, and I'm looking forward to helping guide the next generation of future Quakes as a coach in the Academy."

Recently named one of the 50 Greatest Quakes in club history, Beitashour was a standout defender for San Jose from 2010-13, earning a spot on the 2012 MLS All-Star Team while helping the Black and Blue capture the Supporters' Shield that season. A native of San Jose who played for Almaden Youth Soccer and attended Leland High School, he has a USSF B coaching license.

Beitashour rounds out the head coaching lineup for the 2024-25 season, which will reflect MLS NEXT's Pro Pathway divisions moving from the U-15 and U-17 age groups to the U-16 and U-18 age groups, respectively.

QUAKES ACADEMY HEAD COACHES, MLS NEXT 2024-25 SEASON

U-14: Luis Garcia

U-15: Steven Beitashour

U-16: Erin Ridley

U-18: Steven Sosa

