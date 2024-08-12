Etihad Player of the Month: Thiago Martins Scoops July Award

August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City Football Club is pleased to confirm that defender Thiago Martins has been awarded Etihad's Player of the Month for July.

Martins has been a vocal leader in the dressing room as club captain and celebrated being selected as an MLS All-Star - a testament to his strong performances this season.

A pillar of the starting XI, the Brazilian's speed and technical skill make him an imposing defensive presence. In July, Martins missed only one game and helped City collect five points from three tricky games.

Starting at home, when City beat CF Montréal 2-0, that clean sheet set City up for a good month, during which they secured tricky road points at Chicago and Orlando.

A worthy winner, the Club would like to congratulate Thiago on this achievement.

