Sporting KC Weekly

August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After 32 matches in 24 weeks for Sporting Kansas City, this week is the club's first without a match since the Major League Soccer season started in February.

Sporting Kansas City will resume the MLS regular season next Saturday with eight remaining regular season fixtures in the final eight weeks of the schedule, in addition to a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal match-up with Indy Eleven on Aug. 27 at Children's Mercy Park.

Registration closes today for the kindergarten through 3rd/4th grade divisions of Sporting Rec League this fall at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Missouri ((9101 N Line Creek Pkwy) and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kansas (1500 N 90th St.). For more information and to sign up a player, visit skcrecsoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of 20 percent off orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code 20MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City apparel in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window, during which an MLS team may request the international transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country, closes on Wednesday. Any trades between MLS clubs that involve players must take place within this transfer window and clubs most also declare their roster construction path by the close of the Secondary Transfer Window as part of the roster rules changes announced by MLS last month.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from the Leagues Cup Round of 32 and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday for Stadiumlinks from Sept. 27-29 at Children's Mercy Park, which will be transformed into a newly designed golf course for the special event. Tee times will be offered across the three days in two to twelve player increments with prices starting at $119 per person.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's matches at the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 7 and at the Seattle Sounders on Sept. 15 are currently open. Away ticket requests for Sporting's match at St. Louis CITY SC on Sept. 28 will open at 10 a.m. this Friday.

A new episode of The Sporting KC Show will air from 7-8 p.m. CT this Friday on Sports Radio 810 WHB with co-hosts Jon Kempin and Blake Aerni. The Sporting KC Show Podcast is available on Spotify, iTunes and SportingKC.com, giving supporters a weekly destination to catch up on club storylines, player achievements, guest interviews and more.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against Austin FC II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets for the rematch of last year's Western Conference quarterfinals are available on SeatGeek. The Frontier Division fixture will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and fans also can follow @SportingKCII on Twitter for updates.

