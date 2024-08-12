San Diego FC Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now to the General Public

August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced that the Season Ticket Memberships in the 100-level for the Club's inaugural 2025 season are now on sale to the general public.

Fans can to book an appointment to speak with a San Diego FC Sales Representative to secure their seats and learn more about the benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member. SDFC fans can go to www.sandiegofc.com/tickets to book an appointment and secure their 2025 SDFC Ticket Memberships. For additional questions about Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email Interest@SanDiegoFC.com or call 619-363-7332. Premium Membership are also currently on sale with limited availability remaining. For any questions about Premium Season Memberships, please email Premium@sandiegofc.com or call us at 619-363-7332.

Becoming a Season Ticket Member will be the best way to experience San Diego FC. SDFC Season Ticket Members will be the heart and soul of the Club, bringing passion to each match at Snapdragon Stadium. Members will be connected to the Club through amazing benefits, discounts, access, and being a part of the SDFC community.

Some of the benefits to becoming a Season Ticket Member with SDFC include invitations to exclusive team events, merchandise and ticket discounts, the same seat for all 21 home matches, interest-free payment plans, and much more.

To coincide with SDFC's season tickets going on sale to the public, the Club launched a brand campaign called "Flow With Us". The campaign is rooted in the Flow mark, symbolized by the 18 lines in the Club's crest, representing San Diego's 18 communities woven into one. This mark reflects San Diego's unique state of flow - a balance between peak performance based on psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi's "flow state" and the rhythm of San Diego's iconic southern California lifestyle.

The campaign is anchored by a ninety second video featuring some of San Diego's finest local talent expressing their collective state of flow including musicians Rob Stone and Ktlyn, Olympic skateboarder Bryce Wettstein, world-renowned surfer Jake Marshall, James Beard award finalist Tara Monsod of Animae, Paul Jimenez of Ground Floor Murals, Erwin Hines of Future is Color and Studio Sessions, Sierra Enge and Kyra Carusa of the San Diego Wave and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, SDFC's marquee player. In the video, movement and San Diego's eclectic topography thread the scenes together. In addition, each individual's personal story will be told via video vignettes that will be rolled out and distributed on the Club's social media channels the coming months.

The Club's mission is to create opportunities for local talent to flourish and San Diego to shine - "Flow With Us" is just that.

To watch and download the "Flow With Us" brand campaign, please click here. Images and graphics are available here. Please credit San Diego FC for any use.

