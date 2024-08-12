LAFC Takes on San Jose in 2024 Leagues Cup, Tuesday, August 13, at BMO Stadium
August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts San Jose in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 on Tuesday, August 13, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo confirmed during Monday's media availability that Olivier Giroud, the legendary French National Team forward, will be available to play in Tuesday's Round-of-16 match after joining the Black & Gold two weeks ago.
In its second year, Leagues Cup is an unprecedented event in global football that began on July 26 with all 47 MLS and LIGA MX teams competing in a World Cup-style tournament with the Leagues Cup trophy and three automatic bids into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. San Jose
Kickoff: August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
