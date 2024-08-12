Inter Miami CF, Fracht, His House Children's Home Host Inspiring Fútbol Clinic, Empowering Local Youth at Florida Blue Training Center

Today, Inter Miami CF, alongside our Club Main Partner Fracht and the local community organization **His House Children's Home**, hosted a truly special fútbol clinic for 16 children at the Florida Blue Training Center. The event, in celebration of International Youth Day, embodied the Club's mission to harness the transformative power of fútbol for good. The children experienced a day of joy and inspiration, playing on Inter Miami's world-class training field, touring the state-of-the-art facility, and sharing a meal in the players' dining hall.

"Today is a meaningful opportunity to give back to our community," said Christian Rivera, Fracht Branch Manager. "It's crucial to show children that we care and love them because love is the force that truly moves the world. Events like today's can leave a lasting impact on a child's life."

His House Children's Home is a private, non-profit, faith-based organization dedicated to restoring the lives of children of all ages. Founded over 30 years ago, the organization has impacted over 20,000 children.

The event highlighted that fútbol is more than just a game-it's a powerful catalyst for unity, hope, and positive change. Beyond providing valuable fútbol training, the day fostered a deep sense of community and inspiration, sparking hope for the next generation.

