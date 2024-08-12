Sporting KC and Corona© Extend Partnership

August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today a partnership extension with Corona as the club's official import cerveza through the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with such an iconic brand and grow their presence at our world-class stadium," said Sporting Kansas City Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Jon Moses. "Whether fans are tailgating in the parking lots, cheering on the team inside Children's Mercy Park or enjoying watch parties in the Sporting Pub Network, Corona is a popular choice for matchdays and we are excited to continue our collaboration during such an exciting era for soccer in North America."

The multi-faceted partnership between Sporting Kansas City and Corona will be highly visible for fans with the Corona brand highlighted throughout the state-of-the-art venue on home matchdays.

Corona will also serve as an associate partner of the club's ¡Vamos Sporting! Hispanic Heritage platform and will support The Victory Project's two flagship fundraising events as a sponsor of the Sporting Invitational and Victory Gala. The partnership will be further showcased with in-stadium branding and activations at Children's Mercy Park, as well as promotional opportunities including enter-for chance to-win sweepstakes and ticket offers.

"Corona is excited to extend our partnership with Sporting Kansas City as Major League Soccer continues to grow in popularity here in the U.S.," said Constellation Brands Senior Vice President of Brand Activation Rene Ramos. "We are especially proud to be an associate partner with the club's ¡Vamos Sporting! Hispanic Heritage platform and celebrate our roots in Kansas City."

Brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands, the entire Corona portfolio is imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona embodies "La Vida Más Fina" or "The Fine Life" as a modern expression of the brand's lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the number one most loved beer brand.

A charter member of Major League Soccer, Sporting Kansas City are two-time MLS Cup champions and four-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Led by Manager Peter Vermes, Sporting Kansas City will next host Orlando City SC on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Children's Mercy Park in the MLS regular season (tickets), followed by a home match against Indy Eleven on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals (tickets).

