Rapids Set for Leagues Cup Round of 16 Clash with Deportivo Toluca F.C.

August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will be taking on Deportivo Toluca F.C. of Liga MX in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Kickoff in Commerce City is set for 8 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Tuesday's match is the first appearance in the tournament's Round of 16 for the Rapids, who defeated FC Juárez in their Round of 32 match on Friday. Toluca has returned to the Round of 16 in this tournament for the second consecutive season but will look to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Colorado is entering Tuesday's match fresh off their 3-2 victory over FC Juárez at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The club had three separate goal scorers in the match, with Djordje Mihailovic, Jonathan Lewis, and Calvin Harris all getting on the scoresheet for their first goals in Leagues Cup play. Those goals were backed by a strong performance in net from Zack Steffen. The goalkeeper posted seven saves for the second consecutive match and made crucial stops in the match's final moments to secure the Rapids spot in the Round of 16.

Having made his first start with the club since returning from the 2024 Summer Olympics, Mihailovic continued his scorching hot run of form for the club. With his goal on Friday, the midfielder has now recorded nine goal contributions in his last six appearances for the Rapids across all competitions.

Toluca will look to continue the momentum following a thrilling shootout victory over Houston Dynamo in the Round of 32. The Liga MX side faced a one-goal deficit for the final 30 minutes of regulation, but a last gasp goal from Iván López in stoppage time evened things up and sent the match into a shootout. Toluca converted all five of their shots, including one from goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, and locked in their spot in the next round of Leagues Cup.

There will be déjà vu for most when viewing this matchup, as these two sides faced off in Leagues Cup play last year in the tournament's inaugural season. Toluca came out on top in the matchup at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on their way to the Round of 16.

Familiar faces can be found for Rapids players from the opposition, with there being multiple connections between these two sides. Rapids midfielder Omir Fernandez and Toluca midfielder Frankie Amaya were teammates as recently as last season with the New York Red Bulls, playing over 50 matches with each other. Rapids forward Rafael Navarro has also spent time with Toluca's Luan Garcia Teixeira, with the pair playing 21 matches together at Palmeiras. The only player to have donned both kits in his career is Vicente Sánchez, who had a long career in Liga MX with Toluca for seven seasons, followed by a successful stint with the Rapids from 2013 to 2015.

The winner of Tuesday's match will advance to the Quarterfinals to face either Club América or St. Louis CITY SC, depending on the result of their matchup.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.