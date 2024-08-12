Inter Miami CF to Visit Columbus Crew this Tuesday for Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Action

August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF will carry on with its Leagues Cup title-defending campaign in the knockout rounds of the 2024 edition of the competition, with the team traveling to Ohio to take on 2023 MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 this Tuesday, Aug. 13. Kick off at Lower.com Field is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2024

Inter Miami will visit Columbus in the Round of 16 after playing three Leagues Cup 2024 matchups. The team kicked off the competition registering a win and a loss in the group stage as part of Group East 3, defeating LIGA MX side Club Puebla 0-2 and falling against also LIGA MX side Tigres UANL 2-1.

Inter Miami then hosted Toronto FC in the Round of 32 in the team's most recent game, earning a 4-3 win in a thrlling matchup at Chase Stadium to clinch its spot in the Round of 16. The team was led to the victory at Chase Stadium by a career-high four assists from left back Jordi Alba, who dished out two assists for midfielder Matías Rojas and one each for attackers Diego Gómez and Luis Suárez to secure the team's goals on the night.

Leagues Cup 2024 Knockout Rounds

Inter Miami will carry on with the team's title-defense in the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup 2024. In the knockout rounds, the team that loses the match gets eliminated from the competition.

What is at Stake?

Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three teams that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami Previously in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami claimed its first-ever title with a victory over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup 2023 final at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The final was highlighted by a screamer from the Leagues Cup 2023 Best Player and Top Scorer Lionel Messi, and a stellar performance in the decisive penalty shootout from Leagues Cup 2023 Best Goalkeeper winner Drake Callender.

Previously Against Columbus Crew

Tuesday's matchup will be the first between the sides in 2024, with Inter Miami and Columbus Crew also scheduled to face each other in October in MLS regular season action. In all, both teams have previously faced off seven times, with Inter Miami registering four wins, two losses and a draw.

The most recent matchup presented a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Chase Stadium last July in the 2023 MLS regular season.

Scouting Columbus Crew

The Crew will host Inter Miami after recording a resounding 4-0 win at home over Sporing Kansas City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

What's Next?

If Inter Miami tops Columbus in the Round of 16 clash, the team would face the winner of the matchup between Tigres UANL and New York City FC on Aug. 16 or 17 in the Leagues Cup 2024 quarterfinals.

