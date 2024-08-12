CF Montréal Receives up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money in Return for Defender Ruan
August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday the acquisition of up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas in return for defender Ruan.
CF Montréal received a guaranteed $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money and could receive up to an additional $100,000 in 2025 conditional General Allocation Money if certain performance-based conditions are met.
The Bleu-blanc-noir acquired the Brazilian fullback on December 12, 2023, from D.C. United.
Ruan was a starter in 24 of the 25 matches he played for the Club this season, collecting two goals and six assists in 2,006 minutes of play. He also featured in two Leagues Cup group stage matches and once in the Canadian Championship against Forge FC.
