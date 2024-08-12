FC Dallas Acquires Brazilian Defender Ruan from CF Montréal
August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas acquired Brazilian defender Ruan Gregório Teixeira, known as Ruan, from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). CF Montréal can receive up to $100,000 in 2025 GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
Ruan, 29, has started 24 of 25 MLS matches for CF Montréal in 2024, netting two goals and contributing six assists. The right back played for D.C. United in 2023 after spending four seasons with Orlando City SC where he started his Major League Soccer career in 2019. In 150 MLS appearances, he has six goals and 27 assists.
Ruan joined Major League Soccer following two seasons in Brazil's Série B with Boa EC and Ponte Preta.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Ruan Gregório Teixeira
Pronunciation: ROO-an
Connect with Ruan: Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: May 29, 1995 (29)
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Nationality: Brazilian
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 143 lbs.
Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Brazilian Defender Ruan from CF Montréal for $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Montréal can receive up to $100,00 in 2025 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 12, 2024
- Rapids Set for Leagues Cup Round of 16 Clash with Deportivo Toluca F.C. - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Acquires Brazilian Defender Ruan from CF Montréal - FC Dallas
- CF Montréal Receives up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money in Return for Defender Ruan - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC and Corona© Extend Partnership - Sporting Kansas City
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to the Rapids' Leagues Cup Matchup with Toluca F.C. - Colorado Rapids
- Etihad Player of the Month: Thiago Martins Scoops July Award - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Matchup against Pumas UNAM on Monday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now to the General Public - San Diego FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Thiago Martins Scoops July Award - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF, Fracht, His House Children's Home Host Inspiring Fútbol Clinic, Empowering Local Youth at Florida Blue Training Center - Inter Miami CF
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Leagues Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Scout Report: Club Tigres - New York City FC
- Sporting Director Georg Heitz to Depart the Club Following the 2024 MLS Season - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Acquire Nigerian Central Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf from Royal Antwerp FC - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Acquires Brazilian Defender Ruan from CF Montréal
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces All Eligible Candidates for 2025 Election
- FC Dallas Bows Out of Leagues Cup
- FC Dallas Falls 2-1 to St. Louis CITY SC in 2024 Leagues Cup Opener
- FC Dallas Acquires Angolan International Midfielder Manuel 'Show' Cafumana on Loan from Maccabi Haifa