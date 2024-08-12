FC Dallas Acquires Brazilian Defender Ruan from CF Montréal

August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas acquired Brazilian defender Ruan Gregório Teixeira, known as Ruan, from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). CF Montréal can receive up to $100,000 in 2025 GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Ruan, 29, has started 24 of 25 MLS matches for CF Montréal in 2024, netting two goals and contributing six assists. The right back played for D.C. United in 2023 after spending four seasons with Orlando City SC where he started his Major League Soccer career in 2019. In 150 MLS appearances, he has six goals and 27 assists.

Ruan joined Major League Soccer following two seasons in Brazil's Série B with Boa EC and Ponte Preta.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Ruan Gregório Teixeira

Pronunciation: ROO-an

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: May 29, 1995 (29)

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 143 lbs.

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Brazilian Defender Ruan from CF Montréal for $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Montréal can receive up to $100,00 in 2025 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.

