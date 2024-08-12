Sounders FC Hosts Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Matchup against Pumas UNAM on Monday Night

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign this week, hosting a Round of 16 matchup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on Monday, August 12 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating the LA Galaxy 3-1 in the Round of 32, with three members of Seattle's backline all scoring in the contest, including twice in the first seven minutes.

Monday's matchup is a rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Final that saw Sounders FC defeat the Mexican side 5-2 on aggregate, including a 3-0 home win, to claim the continental title. It marked the first time a MLS team has won the competition.

Should Seattle advance past Pumas, it would host its Quarterfinals matchup against the winner of LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes, who face off in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, August 13 at BMO Stadium. Date and time of the Quarterfinals will be announced at a later date.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramirez & Jesus Bracamontes

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: Joe Malfa & Devon Kerr

National TV (Spanish): UniMás & TUDN

Talent: Ramsés Sandoval, Enrique Borja, Ivan Zamorano & Rodrigo Celorio

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

