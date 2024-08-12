Sounders FC Hosts Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Matchup against Pumas UNAM on Monday Night
August 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign this week, hosting a Round of 16 matchup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on Monday, August 12 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating the LA Galaxy 3-1 in the Round of 32, with three members of Seattle's backline all scoring in the contest, including twice in the first seven minutes.
Monday's matchup is a rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Final that saw Sounders FC defeat the Mexican side 5-2 on aggregate, including a 3-0 home win, to claim the continental title. It marked the first time a MLS team has won the competition.
Should Seattle advance past Pumas, it would host its Quarterfinals matchup against the winner of LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes, who face off in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, August 13 at BMO Stadium. Date and time of the Quarterfinals will be announced at a later date.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramirez & Jesus Bracamontes
National TV (English): FS1
Talent: Joe Malfa & Devon Kerr
National TV (Spanish): UniMás & TUDN
Talent: Ramsés Sandoval, Enrique Borja, Ivan Zamorano & Rodrigo Celorio
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC defender Alex Roldan
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 12, 2024
- LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC and Corona© Extend Partnership - Sporting Kansas City
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to the Rapids' Leagues Cup Matchup with Toluca F.C. - Colorado Rapids
- Etihad Player of the Month: Thiago Martins Scoops July Award - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Matchup against Pumas UNAM on Monday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now to the General Public - San Diego FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Thiago Martins Scoops July Award - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF, Fracht, His House Children's Home Host Inspiring Fútbol Clinic, Empowering Local Youth at Florida Blue Training Center - Inter Miami CF
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Leagues Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Scout Report: Club Tigres - New York City FC
- Sporting Director Georg Heitz to Depart the Club Following the 2024 MLS Season - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Acquire Nigerian Central Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf from Royal Antwerp FC - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Matchup against Pumas UNAM on Monday Night
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28
- Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against the LA Galaxy on Thursday Night
- Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation to Host Second Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families Next Week at Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse