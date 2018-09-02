Durham Drops Sunday Tilt to Tides

DURHAM, NC -The Norfolk Tides scored the game's final five runs against the Durham Bulls Sunday evening at the DBAP, earning a 7-2 victory in the third game of a four-game set.

Norfolk opened the scoring in the first inning with two runs on two hits, including an RBI single to centerfield by Garabez Rosa to score Chance Sisco and a ground out by Luis Sardinas to score DJ Stewart who doubled following the walk by Sisco to give the visitors an early 2-0 lead.

The Bulls (78-60) scored a run in the home half of the first inning to cut the deficit to 2-1, on a fielder's choice by Joe McCarthy to score Jason Coats who doubled to open the frame.

Durham tied the game 2-2 on an RBI single by Nate Lowe in the bottom of the third.

The Tides (68-70) added one run in the fifth and sixth innings, on a single by Rosa in the fifth and an error on a double by Drew Dosch to give the visitors a 4-2 lead through six innings. In the eighth the Tides tacked on three runs on a pair of walks and a hit batter by reliever Travis Ott to stretch the lead to 7-2, which proved to be the final score.

Andrew Moore (L, 6-7) dropped his seventh decision in 17 starts since joining the Bulls on May 28. He allowed four runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. Luis Ysla (W, 1-3) earned his first victory since joining the Tides on August 12.

The regular season concludes with a Labor Day match up on Monday at the DBAP at 1:05 p.m. Matt Wotherspoon (2-8, 4.69) is scheduled to start for the Tides and the starter for the Bulls is yet to be determined. The Bulls open the first round of the Governors' Cup Playoffs on September 5 with an opponent that is to be determined.

