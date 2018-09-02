Devers, Phillips Combine for Four Hits in 3-2 Loss

September 2, 2018 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In front of a sell-out crowd of nearly 11,000, the Pawtucket Red Sox couldn't complete a comeback against the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees in a 3-2 loss in the penultimate game of the season Sunday night at McCoy Stadium.

Pawtucket (66-72) snatched a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (72-65) capitalized on a dropped third strike and a flyball lost in the twilight sky in the fifth inning to win the third game of the four-game, home-and-home series. With their victory and losses by Columbus and Indianapolis, the RailRiders clinched a spot in the International League playoffs. Pawtucket did threaten in the eighth inning by placing a pair of runners aboard for the middle of the order, but the RailRiders hung on.

Rehabbing Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (2-for-4, 2B) smoked a single up the middle in the first inning and yanked a fourth-inning double down the right-field line. In the eighth inning, Devers hustled down the first-base line and stayed out of a would-be double-play.

Pawtucket second baseman Brandon Phillips (2-for-4, R) and left fielder Aneury Tavarez (2-for-4, RBI) helped pilot the offense.

PawSox starter Josh A. Smith (L, 5-6) fanned eight without a walk in seven innings of three-run ball and continued his excellent second half of the season. Left-hander Josh Taylor, who was acquired in May from Arizona to complete the Deven Marrero trade, struck out three in two innings of one-hit, scoreless ball in his Triple-A debut.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Adonis Rosa lasted just 3.2 innings, but former first-round pick Justus Sheffield (W, 6-4) then fired 2.1 hitless innings with four strikeouts. From there, three relievers - including Raynel Espinal (S, 2) - secured the victory.

Pawtucket jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Tavarez and first baseman Mike Ohlman delivered consecutive RBI singles.

In the top of the fifth inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre center fielder Devyn Bolasky supplied an RBI single to cut the deficit in half and score right fielder Zack Zehner, who had reached on a dropped third strike. Then with two outs in the inning, No. 9 hitter Wilkin Castillo lofted a high flyball into right field, where the ball got lost in the twilight sky and turned into a two-run, go-ahead triple for the RailRiders, who vaulted ahead 3-2.

The PawSox now square off with Scranton in the series finale Monday at 1:35 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. Pawtucket right-hander Mike Shawaryn (3-1, 4.06) is slated to start. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 1:05 p.m.

The PawSox conclude the season Monday (1:35 p.m.) at McCoy Stadium. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.