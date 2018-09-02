Mud Hens Bats Explode for 10-5 Victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers by a score of 10-5.

The Mud Hens nearly scored to open the game, but Jacob Robson was thrown out at home. Columbus got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first inning. Bobby Bradley doubled off of Toledo starter Matt Hall to drive in Oscar Mercado and Adam Rosales.

A couple innings later the Mud Hens struck back with a solo shot from Robson. That was just the tip of the iceberg for the offense. Daz Cameron and Willi Castro both drove in a pair of runs to give Toledo a lead.

The Toledo bats exploded again in the fifth inning. Harold Castro and Jarrod Saltalamacchia each singled home runs, followed by a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart. Jason Krizan provided the big blow by singling two runs across the plate.

Hall gave up another run in the bottom half of the fifth as Mercado doubled to bring home Drew Maggi. Josh Smoker would come out of the Hen Pen in the seventh inning and surrendered a pair of runs. Following him was Kevin Comer in the eighth inning and set the Clippers down in order.

Comer remained in the game for the ninth inning. He recorded three more straight outs to secure the win and continue the Mud Hens quest for postseason play.

What's Next:

In search of their first postseason berth since 2007, the Mud Hens will conclude the regular season tomorrow. First pitch from Huntington Park will be thrown at 2:05 pm.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2018 Prospect Watch):

6. OF Christin Stewart: 1-for-3, single, RBI, run, walk

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (DL)

10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-5, single, 2 RBI

16. OF Jacob Robson: 3-for-5, homerun, 2 runs, RBI

20. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (DL)

21. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

22. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. OF Mike Gerber: DNP

Hens Notes:

- The Detroit Tigers on Thursday optioned LHP Josh Smoker to the Mud Hens. Prior to Saturday's game, IF Edwin Espinal was assigned from Toledo to Double-A Erie.

- With a single in the top of the third inning, Christin Stewart extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games.

-.With the early game, the fate of the Mud Hens falls to the later games. A loss by Scranton Wilkes/Barre would secure a wild card, and a loss from Indianapolis secures the division.

- This is the fifth time this season that the Mud Hens have scored 10 or more runs, the last time it happened was May 30 at Syracuse.

