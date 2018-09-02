Rochester Walks off against IronPigs

A walk-off home run by Zander Wiel lifted the Red Wings to a 6-5 victory at Frontier Field.

The IronPigs built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Omar Bencomo. Collin Cowgill got the scoring going with a RBI double his 16th of the year. Two batters later, Joey Meneses singled to make it 2-0 IronPigs.

The Red Wings went on to score four unanswered runs against Tom Eshelman in the second and third. Eshelman went six-innings and allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out seven. It is the third time in 2018 that Eshelman has stuck out seven or more batters.

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Danny Ortiz provided another go-ahead hit for the Pigs. Ortiz blasted a three-run home run to center field to give the IronPigs a 5-4 lead.

Ben Lively was first out of the pen in relief of Eshelman who left in line for the win. Lively and Jeff Singer each provided an inning of relief to hold the IronPigs lead at one.

Edgar Garcia (0-1) came on to shut the door but was unable to record an out in the bottom of the ninth. Jon Kramer led off the inning with a double and Wiel the very next batter for Rochester homered to left field to walk-off the game.

The IronPigs wrap up the regular season tomorrow at 1:05 in Rochester. The Pigs will send Ranger Suarez to hill to regular season finale.

